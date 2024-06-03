The Sinner & the Saint Ministry with Ali & Renz

The Kingdom Fight Ministry (the Sinner & Saint Ministry) is based on the idea that Christians should do more than simply stand by Jesus - we should actively fight for his will. This fight should always be peaceful, civil, and legal but requires people to be active in promoting good in all things.

Ibn Ali (nephew of the original GOAT - Muhammad Ali) and Attorney Tom Renz have launched a ministry based on their mutual love and respect for Jesus Christ and recognition that to love Christ is to fight for him. These warriors believe it is their duty to bring the love and forgiveness of Jesus Christ to all people - sinners and saints. Our ministry will partner with and work with all churches and all people to fight for the word of God. We encourage people to join our ministry and also to become more active in your own church. Our ministry maintains the following firmly held religious beliefs:

1. Jesus Christ is the son of God and through him you may find salvation. Christ came to heal the sick and so we should celebrate the best of us while welcoming and fighting to assist those that need healed most to be right with God.

2. Freedom is inherent to all people. God allows us freedom in the most important decision we can make - whether to believe in him or not - and so it is the duty of all people of faith to stand for freedom.

3. Freedom comes from equal treatment and equal opportunity under the law. Only when people are free to control their speech, bodies, minds and souls will they be able to freely come to God. It is our duty to peaceably and steadfastly stand for and speak out about freedom and equality under the law.

4. Mankind is made in the image of God. No one should manipulate or alter an his or her own genetic makeup through gene alter technology or gene therapy products that could, even accidentally, modify their genetic makeup in a way that would alter mankind’s reflection of God’s image.

5. Children are sacred. It is each of our duty to protect and encourage children to become followers of God and productive human beings. Sexuality has no place in the lives of young children and should be taught in the home as there is no way, in a free society, to teach it generally while still respecting the faith of all members of a society.

6. We strongly believe that no food should be consumed that has been exposed to unnatural gene therapies or products nor should people consume food that is unnaturally genetically modified.

Our intent is to support our members in each of these - as well as other - critical issues. If there are forced vaccinations in the future, we will stand up. When bad people try and push pornography in schools or other such ideals we will fight back. When freedom is threatened we will speak out. If you support our views please join us.