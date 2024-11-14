The Perez Family

A single father and his two children were displaced by a devastating apartment complex fire that (in Southbridge, MA 11/12/24) destroyed their home and all their belongings. They've been staying in a hotel for three days, but after that, they have no place to go. The father is under immense stress, trying to figure out what to do next. He has been raising his children on his own, without any outside support. The goal is to raise $5,000 to cover six months' worth of upfront rent for a new apartment and help restore their lost belongings, providing them with a fresh start.

Let's give Jonathan (father), Layla (daughter), and Jonathan (son) a warm response.



