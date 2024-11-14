Campaign Image

The Perez Family

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $275

Campaign created by Jonathan Perez

Campaign funds will be received by Jonathan Perez

The Perez Family

A single father and his two children were displaced by a devastating apartment complex fire that (in Southbridge, MA 11/12/24) destroyed their home and all their belongings. They've been staying in a hotel for three days, but after that, they have no place to go. The father is under immense stress, trying to figure out what to do next. He has been raising his children on his own, without any outside support. The goal is to raise $5,000 to cover six months' worth of upfront rent for a new apartment and help restore their lost belongings, providing them with a fresh start.

Let's give Jonathan (father), Layla (daughter), and Jonathan (son) a warm response.


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you and the family. Love you!

Family
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

I pray that you bounce back better than before.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

May God restore you and your kids and belongings in a flash! May your cup runneth over and your days blesses beyond your understanding. May the response be 'Oh so Good' overwhelming in Jesu's name!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo