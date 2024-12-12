The Huskies Bus

The dream of a husky is to be able to experience hours and hours of play in snow. Unfortunately, we live in Tennessee and the amount of snow we get is next to nothing. I want to be able to take my pups and travel to Northern states, discover new places and have them enjoy playing in a ton of snow! To be able to accomplish this, we need a vehicle that can transport 13 huskies!!! For a while, I've been thinking about getting a school bus and converting it into a recreational vehicle but now, I am on a mission to get one. I am saving up money but it's taking me a long time and winter is already started. I'm asking you to help us with my dream to give these pups an experience of a life time!

Thank you for your consideration and hope you are able to support us on this mission!