A Father with His Sons A Fight for Justice

My name is Jerron Hurtt Sr., proud father of The Hurtt Twins. Together, my sons and I created a social media platform that has reached over a billion views, spreading joy, love, and the beauty of family life rooted in faith and God. As a father in Baltimore, my mission has always been to ensure my sons grow into strong, faithful men who defy the odds and never become statistics.





Family has always been the center of my life. Growing up, we captured memories of church services, cookouts, and family gatherings on VHS tapes. I carried on this tradition with my sons, recording precious moments on my phone. When their mother left during the pandemic, I became a single father, dedicated to providing my boys with the best life possible one that always put God first.





In family court, my faith and my role as a Black father were questioned from the start. Being asked by the judge “does our neighbors like my black sons and I” And “why do I want my sons in that prestigious school?” Despite providing my sons with a safe, loving home and countless testimonies of my parenting from psychologists, teachers, and social workers, I faced baseless accusations of exploiting my sons because of our family videos. These videos weren’t scripted or staged they were real moments showcasing the love and joy of fatherhood under God’s guidance.





After spending over $100,000 in legal fees and exhausting my resources, I represented myself in court. I proved I was the primary parent, but the court ignored the evidence and even a signed contract stating I had primary custody. The family court has stripped me of my rights. My sons were placed in an unstable environment, and I was reduced to supervised visits.





Even with reports of abuse and neglect under their mother’s care, the Guardian ad Litem and court dismissed the truth. My sons, once thriving in a loving, faith-filled home, are now have been homeless, hungry, and without the stability I worked so hard to provide.





The Impact:

This injustice has devastated my family:

• My sons were pulled from their school and are now deprived of the opportunities they deserve.

• They’ve endured neglect and trauma, which the court refuses to acknowledge.

• We lost our home, our platform, and the life we built together.

- I only had supervised visits for 90days and a new order hasn’t been written.

- It’s now been 161 days since I’ve seen my sons.





Despite this pain, I remain steadfast in my faith and my mission to fight for justice not just for my sons but for fathers everywhere who are silenced and judged unfairly.





How You Can Help:

I’ve founded The Hurtt Fathers Advocacy to support fathers facing similar struggles, offering legal assistance, mental health therapy, and parenting resources. I’ve also launched a podcast, Fathers Speak Out, to shed light on the injustices in family courts.





Today, I’m humbly asking for your help. Your donations will go toward legal fees and most importantly, reuniting me with my sons. Together, we can fight for justice and ensure that no father or child has to endure this pain.





Donate Today and Help Bring My Sons Home. With your prayers and support, I believe we can overcome these trials and tribulations. Thank you for standing with me in faith and love.





God Bless,

Jerron Hurtt Sr.