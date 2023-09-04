Supporting The Hunt Family

Supporting Hope: A Family's Journey Through Crisis and Healing

Meet James, a friend who is a husband and father of three who has recently undergone an incredibly challenging ordeal - he has suffered not one but two heart attacks within the last five weeks. We're asking you to stand with James and his wife, Jenni - warriors facing an unprecedented medical crisis and financial struggle - in their journey toward healing and recovery.

Summary:

James, a husband, and father of three, has recently faced a series of life-threatening health challenges in the last five weeks, including two heart attacks, severe vessel blockages, a blood clot, aspiration during a procedure, intubation, ICU stay, septic shock due to a staph infection, and recurring emergencies. Despite these challenges, James and his wife, Jenni, have maintained their faith and trust in God. The medical emergencies have resulted in emotional and financial strain for the family, with hospital bills totaling well over $500,000 and James and Jenni being unable to work. A crowdfunding campaign has been set up to help cover the medical bills and daily living expenses during James' recovery. We are asking for both financial support and prayers. Jenni is providing updates on her Facebook account and the crowdfunding platform. If you would prefer, direct contributions can also be made via PayPal at paypal.me/huntedtreasure or to jenni@huntedtreasure.com . The family appreciates the kindness, empathy, and generosity of all who support them during this challenging time.

James' Story:

Following God’s call on their lives, James and his family recently left their home in Oregon where he had been serving in men’s ministry and as their church’s middle school youth leader for the past 8+ years. James has a passion for discipleship and was in the final stages of launching a men’s ministry when he went to the ER with a racing heart rate of 186 bpm late July. This set off a series of events they could never have anticipated. The doctors managed to slow his heart rate, revealing that his heart was operating with a 20% ejection. He was admitted to the hospital for more testing. Despite this, James faced his situation trusting in His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Further testing revealed that James had severe blockages in three heart vessels. Surprisingly, the cardiologist was able to insert five stents and report that, while his heart was still weak, the blood flow was good. After a full week in the hospital, he was discharged with a "life vest" that he had to wear 24/7 to guard against SCD (Sudden Cardiac Death), a constant reminder of the fragility of life. I was encouraged by his post on Facebook recently:

“As a child of the King of Kings I am a roaring lion, bold and ready to fight. I will not lie down, I will not give up, I will not go quietly away. I will stand strong and fight the good and righteous fight until the day My Lord calls me home and on that day I will sing my death song loudly and without fear for I am a warrior of the most high God!”

Five days later, James was rushed to the ER with severe chest pain. After over four hours in the ER, the medical team discovered that one of the stents in a main artery somehow had a new blood clot, causing a 100% blockage. James aspirated during the procedure to place a temporary heart pump in place. He was intubated and put in ICU for 24 hours. Multiple times, the cardiologist and nurses said that he shouldn't have survived. The Lord has bigger plans for him.

After removing the heart pump, he left the ICU and was set to recover in the cardiac ward. The medications and results of being intubated caused him discomfort and shortness of breath, which only worsened. It wasn't long before they discovered a staph infection, and he was treated for septic shock. James was discharged once again two weeks later with his "life vest" and the hope for recovery. Just a couple of hours after he arrived home, his heart started racing, and he found himself, once again, in the ER. We thank the Lord that they treated him promptly, and his heart rate stabilized after just a couple of hours. Headed home again, he and his family were all on edge, wondering if he would make it through the night without another emergency visit to the hospital.

They have been home for two weeks now, and it hasn't exactly looked like recovery. James has continued to lose weight and has yet to gain the strength his body needs. We hope that getting off the IV antibiotics soon (required for the staph infection) will help him turn the corner to heal.

We are reaching out on their behalf with both gratitude and concern. These unforeseen medical emergencies have taken an emotional toll and the overwhelming financial burden accompanying such circumstances. James has been unable to work during this time, and Jenni stepped away from her business for the last five to six weeks to help James in his recovery. She has come to find that James requires full-time care and struggles to find the time and energy to pour into her business. Together, we could help carry this family’s financial load for a while, giving them the freedom to care for each other, rest, and heal.

To date, the hospital bills total well over $500,000. They are grateful that much of that will be covered; however, the exact amount is unknown at this time. New medication costs, daily living expenses, and soaring hospital bills are overwhelming, so I humbly ask for your support on their behalf.

Here is the thing.

We, along with James and Jenni, fully believe that we serve a God who sees and knows these struggles. We believe He is a God who loves and uses all things for our good and His glory. We also know that He uses each of us to help meet the needs of others.

We have set up a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds that will aid them in covering their financial needs, ensuring that their family can make ends meet while James focuses on recovery. Your generosity will allow them to navigate this challenging journey without worrying about financial constraints.

Here is how you can help:

Pray: Please know that more than anything, they covet your prayers. They are the first to admit that the Church praying for James through this journey has gotten them through the most challenging times thus far and welcome prayers on their behalf.

Donate: Every contribution matters. A donation of $5, $50, or $500 - each contribution carries the power to turn a challenging journey into a path of healing. It will provide them with the financial support they so desperately need and remind them of the strength of community and the power of compassion.

Share: Even if you are unable to donate, sharing their story can be a lifeline too. The more people who know, the greater the potential for support.

We understand that times are tough for many, and your consideration alone is an encouragement. Please feel free to share this with your friends, family, and network.

Jenni is doing her best to continue updating her Facebook account and will also update on this crowdfunding platform. If you are uncomfortable supporting through this crowdfunding platform, however, you can send directly to PayPal at paypal.me/huntedtreasure or to jenni@huntedtreasure.com

We are eternally grateful for your kindness, empathy, and generosity.











