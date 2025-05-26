The Hubbard Family

This family has been through so much already. Trucking accident that changed their lives dramatically. Years of court hearings to get Vance approved for disability. Vance has been unable to work due to nerve damage and neurological issues.

In the last week Kim has been diagnosed with Fibromyalgia, Degenerative Disc Disease & Enteropathic Arthritis on top of IBD, kidney disease, Ulcerative Pancolitis.

Vance is in Chronic Heart Failure and he has been diagnosed with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma in both lungs.

They do their very best to stay above water and keep a positive attitude. They opened their family run Notus Historic Garage & Merc in Notus where they both do as much as they can. It is a super fun gift store and with some items they make themselves to bring in an income for their family. (It's totally worth the drive, to go check out) They also have an online store (Kimkulture.com).

Any support you can help this family out with would be much appreciated as they face more medical expenses and time away from the shop which is their only means of income at this time.

Thank you for your support.

❤️

Trina



