The Hubbard Family

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $825
This family has been through so much already. Trucking accident that changed their lives dramatically. Years of court hearings to get Vance approved for disability. Vance has been unable to work due to nerve damage and neurological issues.
In the last week Kim has been diagnosed with Fibromyalgia, Degenerative Disc Disease & Enteropathic Arthritis on top of IBD, kidney disease, Ulcerative Pancolitis.
Vance is in Chronic Heart Failure and he has been diagnosed with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma in both lungs.
They do their very best to stay above water and keep a positive attitude. They opened their family run Notus Historic Garage & Merc in Notus where they both do as much as they can. It is a super fun gift store and with some items they make themselves to bring in an income for their family. (It's totally worth the drive, to go check out) They also have an online store (Kimkulture.com).
Any support you can help this family out with would be much appreciated as they face more medical expenses and time away from the shop which is their only means of income at this time.
Thank you for your support.
❤️
Trina
June 18th, 2025
Update from Kim:
First, THANK YOU to the amazing people that have sent donations (through this, the mail, Venmo, PayPal, etc) & for the prayers and well wishes that are being poured out on us. Everything helps.
Vance was officially diagnosed with Stage 4 Metastatic Squamous Cell Cancer in both of his lungs. Because of the shape & composition of the tumors, we know that the cancer started somewhere else & spread to his lungs at an a very rapid rate. The suspected old tumor on his back was NOT the source of this cancer and nothing else showed up on his PET Scan. What that means is the source of the cancer is likely in his throat, head, sinuses, upper lymph nodes but they don’t know. We’re waiting for a referral to a specialist to try and find the source.
In the meantime, he has begun a type of immunotherapy IVs to try and supercharge his body to start fighting the cancer cells. It’s not quite as his body as Chemo would be (we’re very thankful for that), but it’s definitely no fun either. The next natural question we’ve heard is about his prognosis. At this point, the doctor isn’t giving him one – we just fight and keep looking for the source of the cancer and pray.
Kim is starting to get answers and more referrals for her health issues. She just found out that in addition to everything else, she has Facet Arthropothy with Degerartive Discs in her back and bulging discs. She too, is waiting for referrals to a specialist to try and alleviate the pain and mobility issues.
The bills are starting to come in and it’s a little scary, but we’ll find a way – we always do. Any contribution you can make, is appreciated so much more than you understand. And if you can’t, just say a prayer or two for us as we maneuver through what is, arguably, the hardest things we’ve faced in our 28 year relationship. Thank you!
