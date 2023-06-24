Supporting The Hodges Family

The support system around The Hodges Family this week has been absolutely amazing! You all are a true gift from God during this storm and we are so appreciative of your help, love and support. We had no idea when a friend started the meal train the outpouring of support it would have. We have decided to start this fundraiser to help them pay for any of Josh’s medical expenses and supplies he may need throughout his healing process.

For any here who don’t know the story, Saturday, April 22, Josh had, what he thought was, an ocular migraine. Sunday morning when he woke up it was still hurting. When he got up to go to the bathroom he started having other symptoms and Lacey immediately called 911. He suffered a severe stroke and was admitted into emergency surgery to remove a large clot that covered his carotid from his neck up into his brain. He was doing well until Monday night when he stopped responding to commands. They took him in for another emergency surgery where they removed a piece of his skull (that will be replaced later) to allow for the swelling in his brain to have somewhere to go and release some pressure inside his head. Since then he has been responding to commands, even giving Lacey a few of his own by patting the bed to let her know he wants to hold her hand again. He is wiggling his right toes and his right eye is starting to respond to light. They’ve been able to lower his ventilator and even switched it to cpap for a short while on Tuesday. These progressions are nothing short of a miracle from God with the help of the amazing neuro doctors at Mercy hospital and the village of family and friends surrounding him.

Thank you all for every prayer, donation, text, call, and share over this journey. We truly appreciate each and every one!

Dear Lord,

Please watch over Josh as he continues to heal. Wrap your arms around him and his family. Bless those who have helped him on this journey and are watching out for his life and well being. Let Lacey and his girls feel your extra love in their hearts and the peace that You are near. Thank you for all you have done and all that you will do.

We pray this in Your name,

Amen