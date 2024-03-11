Support The Head Sned

Raised:
USD $14,194
Campaign funds will be received by David Snedeker
Dave has gifted us with 1,100 shows and over 5,000 hours of enlightening content, all shared generously with the world. Dave has been a guiding light in our lives, fostering a sense of community and family through his uplifting content. Let's gift this true Patriot who has never charged a dime for any of his content and help to support the creation of ongoing content.
Thanks Dave I appreciate you sharing your view’s with us. Your thinking seems solid to me.
To help you go to DC. I watched you live 1/6 and feel grateful you helped us see the truth of what was happening. Hope you get enough to go! Aloha from Hawaii, susan
I hope this helps Dave! It would be great if you could go to DC! I really wanted to go myself but don’t have a place to stay unless Kevin put me up lol, and the airfare isn’t cheap.
God Bless
Hey Dave I follow you on rumble now...I'm Smilies63...:0)😄🇺🇲
Go … Q
For Dave’s content creation
Merry Christmas Dave and hope 2025 is an easier year for you. Thank you for all the work you do to share with us.
Stay strong Hawk and thanks for all you do for the doggies and to share with us.
“HAWK’S STORM FUND”
Love your efforts Dave! Keep up the great show!!
Merry Christmas!
Merry Christmas Dave ⛄🎄It's so great to have a voice of reason!!
Have a nice Christmas, greetings from Germany :-)
Thanks Dave I appreciate you sharing your view’s with us. Your thinking seems solid to me.
you know I love you Dave
Thanks, Dave.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.