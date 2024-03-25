Supporting Doris' Family

The goal may not be reached, but every donation will help us through these difficult times.

In late 2015, Doris' health problems had spun out of control. Severe dementia had set in. Her spine had collapsed a few years earlier causing pain that even the Morphine could not stop. That let to many 911 calls to get her to the E.R. where they used a more potent pain killer. Once the dementia set in, I had to make a choice. Put her in a nursing home, or care for her at home. I was told by multiple health care workers that a nursing home would be difficult for her. During brief stays in nursing homes as a recovery period from a hospital stay, I saw first hand how she would be treated. God bless the nursing home workers, but it is a business. Doris would always be given antipsychotic medication so they would not have to spend as much time caring for her.

I made the decision to care for her at home.

Within the first few months, I found many of the problems she was experiencing were side effects of medications the doctor had her taking. Within a few months I got her off every medication except for a thyroid drug. I researched supplements,and found many that helped her. There were also devices that helped her to be more comfortable. She could only eat through a straw, so every day multiple healthy meals were cooked and given to her in a bottle with a straw.

The six months to a year forecast turns into 8 years. Doris passed away on Feb 16, 2024 at the age of 93.

Medicaid will take her home because she died at home, not in a nursing home.

Trying to manage 8 years with only social security for an income led to a lot of home loans and credit card debit.

I am hoping you feel I made the right decision, and that I can recover financially.

Praising God and enjoying the favor of all the people. And the Lord added to their number daily those who were being saved." Acts 2:47

God Bless you for your help, and please share.