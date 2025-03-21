Campaign Image

The Grangers Legal Support

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $245

Campaign created by Michael Arthur

The Grangers, Brett and Therese, of the YouTube channel Madam Mayors Adventures were involved as defendants in a frivolous case which was dropped. They and the other defendants spent considerable money to fight this lawsuit.

Brett Is a retired Army Soldier and thus Veteran Nation is heading this fundraiser.

All Funds will be distributed per guidance of the Grangers. Any funds over the goal will be given to Jeremy Hales related legal funds as per the Grangers requests.

ALICE M ASHTON
$ 100.00 USD
17 minutes ago

Veteran Nation
$ 45.00 USD
41 minutes ago

Jason in Alaska
$ 100.00 USD
43 minutes ago

I love this couple. Glad the corcus left town. On to new adventures...

