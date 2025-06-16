The Ezzy Project In Loving Memory of Ezzy

The Ezzy Project – In Loving Memory of Esmeralda “Ezzy” Contreras Mata

Awareness. Healing. Hope.

“God is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” – Psalm 34:18

💜 Who We Are Honoring

Ezzy was a beautiful soul—a bright light full of laughter and love. A mother of four. A daughter, sister, and friend. A woman who was ready to rebuild her life and escape the abuse she had been trapped in. She dreamed of going to beauty school and one day launching her own cosmetic line. She had just begun taking steps toward enrolling in beauty school to make that dream come true.

But her story was cut short.

In May 2024, Ezzy was brutally tortured, raped and murdered by the man she had once loved and now was trying to leave—her abusive partner. He was a South African and in this country illegally, with a student visa that had expired many years prior. In that time, he had committed multiple crimes including DUIs, domestic violence, and kidnapping. He served jail time, and yet, no deportation ever occurred. Ezzy had gone to the police, and a local non-profit that assists women trying to escape, and yet no one was able to help her.

Then he took Ezzy’s life—in front of her children.

During the seven-hour attack, her abuser called the man that she had met a few weeks prior to confront him about their relationship. During that call Ezzy was heard pleading for help. He heard her say that she had been struck in the head with what she believed to be a hammer and that she needed to go to the hospital. But that help never came. The man she was beginning a new relationship with chose not to call 911. Instead, he called an Uber to take him to her house. When he arrived and got no answer at the door, he walked away. His failure to act reasonably and call 911 cost her precious time. And that time cost Ezzy her life.

It was Ezzy’s 10-year-old son who finally called for help—after his mother had already passed away and her abuser had taken his own life.

The system failed her. Our community failed her. Her pleas for help went unanswered and she suffered in an unimaginable way and died not knowing what fate her children may also endure at his hands.

We will not let her be forgotten. We will tell her story.

What We’re Creating – The Ezzy Project

Born from unimaginable pain, The Ezzy Project is a movement of love, accountability, and healing. Our mission is to make sure Ezzy’s story saves lives, comforts survivors, and empowers change.

We are raising funds to launch this nonprofit and build a legacy that fights for what Ezzy never got: safety, justice, healing, and hope.

1. Justice, Awareness and Advocacy

We will speak truth to the failures that cost Ezzy her life.

Her killer should have been deported years ago. We will share her story to bring awareness to:

• Domestic violence

• Bystander responsibility

• The gaps in immigration enforcement when violent crimes are being committed

Our goal is to educate, advocate, and empower people to intervene and protect one another.

2. Healing Through Animals

At our family ranch, we’re creating a safe space where Ezzy’s children and other children and families impacted by domestic violence can begin to heal—through connection with animals. Ezzy loved animals, and her 10-year-old son has helped shape this part of our mission.

Together, we are developing a program that includes:

• Hands-on healing experiences with horses, dogs, and farm animals

• Interaction-based grief support for kids dealing with grief and trauma

• An emotional support animal program to match pets with children of abuse

• Emergency food and veterinary assistance to help keep children and their animals together in times of crisis

This will be a place of peace and restoration, built in Ezzy’s spirit and guided by the brave heart of her oldest son.

3. A Beauty School Scholarship

Ezzy was an aspiring beauty professional and a Mary Kay consultant—it was her dream to attend beauty school and create a new life for her family. She was taking steps toward that dream before her life was taken.

Each year, we will award a scholarship in her name to a young person who shares that passion and needs a hand to rise. This is how Ezzy’s dream will live on—through every future she helps build.

💜Why We Need Your Help

We believe purpose can rise from pain.

We believe Ezzy’s story can save lives.

We believe God is calling us to act—through truth, compassion, and community.

With your support, we will fund:

• Official nonprofit registration and 501(c)(3) formation

• Animal care, grief support program development, and ranch support

• Administrative costs to launch, operate, and grow the project

• The first annual Esmeralda Dream Scholarship

Your contribution will help us build a legacy of healing and advocacy that echoes far beyond this tragedy.

Will You Join Us?

Please donate, share, and pray with us. Help us tell Ezzy’s story, help children and families heal.

Every dollar helps. Every share matters.

Let’s make sure Ezzy is never forgotten.

