The Effort

 USD $7,911

Medical and Legal Support

Support the Fight for Justice for Ryan and Fellow J6 Defendants

This organization is dedicated not only to helping Ryan Samsel but also to supporting other individuals affected by the January 6 events. Ryan has generously contributed to many of his fellow defendants, showing his commitment to their shared struggles. 

Your donations will be visible not only to former President Trump but also to major conservative media outlets, amplifying our collective voice as we raise awareness for a pardon and advocate for justice. Ryan is facing significant legal and medical expenses, and any support will make a meaningful difference for him and his family during this challenging time.

Your generosity will directly address Ryan's medical needs, enabling him to receive essential treatments crucial for his recovery. Furthermore, your support will help alleviate the financial burden of his legal fees, allowing him to concentrate on his health.

Together, we can create a significant impact in Ryan's life. Stand with us in supporting Ryan to ensuring he receives the justice he deserves! 

Thank you for your support!

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
8 days ago

GOD BE WITH YOU.

jwtsr
$ 15.00 USD
14 days ago

May God Help Us
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Prayers for relief, healing and freedom.

Carol Lynn Chilton
$ 25.00 USD
29 days ago

Sheryl Collmer
$ 200.00 USD
30 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
30 days ago

May God heal him.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
30 days ago

Eithan Haim
$ 100.00 USD
30 days ago

Stay strong brother.

Paul Scrivner
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

GOD SUSTAIN YOU.

Anonymous Giver
$ 52.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

You are not forgotten.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Stay strong brother. Praying for YOU & the USA.

Chesapeakebaydawg
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

I pray the rosary daily for all of you. Pray it for strength and courage. Stay strong! God bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Giving, sharing and praying!

Anonymous Giver
$ 72.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Update #4UPDATE: J6 Prisoner Beaten and Blinded by Guards Now Being Pressured NOT TO SPEAK to Gateway Pundit After Recent Interview – Feds Tell His Wife She Can’t Speak to Him Anymore

December 13th, 2024

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/update-j6-prisoner-beaten-blinded-guards-now-pressured-not-speak-gateway-pundit-recent-interview-feds-tell-wife-cant-speak-anymore/

Update Update #4UPDATE: J6 Prisoner Beaten and Blinded by Guards Now Being Pressured NOT TO SPEAK to Gateway Pundit After Recent Interview – Feds Tell His Wife She Can’t Speak to Him Anymore Image
Update #3Jan. 6 Prisoner Beaten til He Lost an Eye, Later He Was Tied to Chair for 12 Hours, Now He Has Blood Clots and Precancerous Growths, Government Won’t Allow Him Medical Treatment – They Want Him Dead – EXCLUSIVE AUDIO

December 13th, 2024

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/jan-6-prisoner-beaten-til-lost-eye-later-tied-chair-12-hours-now-blood-clots-precancerous-growths-government-wont-allow-medical-treatment-want-dead/

Update Update #3Jan. 6 Prisoner Beaten til He Lost an Eye, Later He Was Tied to Chair for 12 Hours, Now He Has Blood Clots and Precancerous Growths, Government Won’t Allow Him Medical Treatment – They Want Him Dead – EXCLUSIVE AUDIO Image
Update #2January 6 Political Prisoner In DC’s Gitmo Witnesses Attempted Murder of Fellow Patriot By Correction Officer

December 13th, 2024

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/january-6-political-prisoner-dcs-gitmo-witnesses-murder-attempt-fellow-patriot-capitol-police/

Update Update #2January 6 Political Prisoner In DC’s Gitmo Witnesses Attempted Murder of Fellow Patriot By Correction Officer Image
Update #1DC Correctional Officers Brutally Beat Jan. 6 US Capitol Protester, Zip-Tie His Hands, Fracture His Skull, Blind Him in One Eye

December 13th, 2024

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/dc-correctional-officers-brutally-beat-jan-6-us-capitol-protester-zip-tie-hands-fracture-skull-blind-one-eye/

Update Update #1DC Correctional Officers Brutally Beat Jan. 6 US Capitol Protester, Zip-Tie His Hands, Fracture His Skull, Blind Him in One Eye Image

