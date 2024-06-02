The Effort

Medical and Legal Support

Support the Fight for Justice for Ryan and Fellow J6 Defendants

This organization is dedicated not only to helping Ryan Samsel but also to supporting other individuals affected by the January 6 events. Ryan has generously contributed to many of his fellow defendants, showing his commitment to their shared struggles.

Your donations will be visible not only to former President Trump but also to major conservative media outlets, amplifying our collective voice as we raise awareness for a pardon and advocate for justice. Ryan is facing significant legal and medical expenses, and any support will make a meaningful difference for him and his family during this challenging time.

Your generosity will directly address Ryan's medical needs, enabling him to receive essential treatments crucial for his recovery. Furthermore, your support will help alleviate the financial burden of his legal fees, allowing him to concentrate on his health.

Together, we can create a significant impact in Ryan's life. Stand with us in supporting Ryan to ensuring he receives the justice he deserves!

Thank you for your support!