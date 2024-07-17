The Drip Cafe Facing Anti Christian Value Campaign

The Drip Café in Denver Colorado is facing an anti-Christian value campaign aimed to close its doors. The self-described campaign began even before the opening of the café in early June, 2023.





The Drip Café was opened by Jamie Sanchez in support of the program, "Project Revive", a project dedicated to creating jobs for the homeless community in Denver, Colorado. Project Revive was created by Jamie as part of his Non Profit organization, Recycle God's Love. The common goal of The Drip Cafe and Recycle God's Love is to spread the Gospel and the love of Jesus Christ through helping the homeless cummunity of Denver.

The café seeks operating expenses so that no matter the damage done by the protests, the business may weather the storm, in hopes that Christ may be glorified.

Recycle God's Love displays its Christian values online. The group the Denver Communists have latched onto this public profession of faith as their reason to protest The Drip Café. The text the group has latched onto as ammunition to fuel their campaign was pulled from the website of Recycle God's Love under their "What We Hold To Be True" page.

The campaign against the Café has posted online that it has driven away dozens of customers on multiple occasions. The sidewalk outside the shop is consistently chalked with phrases like "F*ck off bigots" and "Anti-Queer Establishment" with arrows pointing toward the business. The shop front has been graffitied with spray paint saying "Bigots F*ck Off". Two shop windows have been broken. Megaphones are used to blast customers inside and outside the establishment from the sidewalk, and to yell "boo" and "shame" at anyone entering or leaving the Café. The people have blocked the doors to the establishment and stop almost every customer, telling them falsely that the Café is anti-gay, spreads homophobia, exploits homeless labor disguised as charity while also holding signs outside displaying the same phrasing. The campaign has posted false information about Jamie online and also about individuals who even associate with the Café. Reddit and social media are littered with individuals organizing "1 star" review bombs to prevent the shop from generating positive google or yelp reviews. The shop gets constant calls spewing horrible messages, including calls for the owner to "self-delete". "Protestors" follow individuals associated with the Café to their cars and take pictures of their license plate information. The campaigners have taunted the Café with chants of "You're not gonna make rent next month!". They have stated to news organizations that "Our goal is to drive them out... We want their business to not exist". Further, they have stated "We will stop protesting the Drip Café as soon as they close their business...".

The Café seeks to maintain it's mission and not be discouraged from serving the homeless, simply because of a select group of individuals. Note: It is not the LGBTQ community campaigning against the café, but a select group of self-declared "Intolerant Left Communists".

A message from Jamie Sanchez (Owner). "I am calling on the Body of Christ to support us during this time of attack by this anti-Christian group. For over 10 years, my team and I have been serving the homleless community in Denver out of the love we have felt from Christ. The Drip Cafe is meant to be a huge blessing for those struggling with homelessness. The communist group says they won't stop until we close. I am saying I will never back down from the Holy Scriptures of God our Creator".

Any initial funds received will be used for operating expenses such as:

- Rent and utilities for the duration of the lease.

- Labor costs.

- Food costs and material expenses.

- Building maintenance due to vandalism.

Any further funds received are intended to be put towards the following:

- Legal Expenses if such situations arise.

- Security (specially for First Friday events).





