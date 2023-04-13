The Beauty of Forgiveness movie

Goal:
What if the biggest mistake of a lifetime could be forgiven in one night? This is the only question on Henry’s mind as he lies in the Hospice Care Center. "The Beauty of Forgiveness" is a faith-based film about forgiveness.
The Beauty of Forgiveness script was written in October 2022, filming finished in January 2023, and all edits, including the movie score, were completed on September 14th, 2024. It has been a long diligent path from start to finish to get this powerful message of forgiveness done to share with the world.
The money will go to pay for production costs to get the film into local theaters and film festivals. A joyful thanks to everyone who helps support the making of this film, The Beauty of Forgiveness.
January 14th, 2024
Congratulations ‘The Beauty of Forgiveness’ by Tammy Thompson, an ‘official selection’ for the 27 January 2024 Christian Film Festival (CFF)!
Attached is the cover with the laurels it was awarded for being an ‘official selection’ to the CFF! This entry is for the music video and song! The Beauty of Forgiveness song is the soundtrack and theme song for the upcoming movie to be released in the Spring of 2024 and this is the music video and song!
The credits include Tammy Thompson (Director, Writer, Producer), Lynnmarie Hinerman (Writer, Key Cast, Vocals), Austin Hinerman (Cast, Piano), Logan Plassman (Cast, Violin), The Bishop Brothers (Music, Mixing), Matt and Tom of Inspire Music (Music, Mixing), and Orlando Cotto Studios (Vocal Recording)!
Congratulations Tammy Thompson and everyone who was in and help make this music video it has an excellent sound and is very inspiring! God Bless! CFF
January 14th, 2024
Congratulations ‘The Beauty of Forgiveness Trailer’ by Tammy Thompson, an ‘official selection’ for the 27 January 2024 Christian Film Festival (CFF)!
Attached is the cover with the laurels it was awarded for being an ‘official selection’ to the CFF!
What if the biggest mistake of a lifetime could be forgiven in one night? This is the only question on Henry’s mind as he lies in the Hospice Care Center!
The credits includeTammy Thompson (Director, Writer, Producer), Lynnmarie Hinerman (Key Cast – Mrs. Mellbrick), Tommy Hinerman (Key Cast – Pastor Mellbrick), and Bill Knill (Key Cast – Henry)!
Congratulations Tammy Thompson and everyone who was in and help make this advertisement it is very informative and has an important message! God Bless! CFF
January 3rd, 2024
The music video "The Beauty of Forgiveness" theme song has just been released. What a blessing and what a fierce battle to produce this video. I hope it blesses all who watch it.
