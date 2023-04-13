Campaign Image

The Beauty of Forgiveness movie

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $775

Campaign created by Tammy Thompson

Campaign funds will be received by Tammy Thompson

The Beauty of Forgiveness movie

What if the biggest mistake of a lifetime could be forgiven in one night? This is the only question on Henry’s mind as he lies in the Hospice Care Center. "The Beauty of Forgiveness" is a faith-based film about forgiveness.


Would like to help fund this film project? Sowing in good ground helps to produce a harvest that brings blessing to so many people.


The Beauty of Forgiveness script was written in October 2022, filming finished in January 2023, and all edits, including the movie score, were completed on September 14th, 2024. It has been a long diligent path from start to finish to get this powerful message of forgiveness done to share with the world.


The money will go to pay for production costs to get the film into local theaters and film festivals. A joyful thanks to everyone who helps support the making of this film, The Beauty of Forgiveness.

You can follow the movie-making progress of "The Beauty of Forgiveness" on my TikTok and YouTube channels.

TikTok Thompson Productions

YouTube Thompson Productions

Also visit my website at: 


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

So excited about this project! Can’t wait to see it!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Updates

Award nomination for “The Beauty of Forgiveness” Official Music Video Theme Song

January 14th, 2024



Congratulations ‘The Beauty of Forgiveness’ by Tammy Thompson, an ‘official selection’ for the 27 January 2024 Christian Film Festival (CFF)!

Attached is the cover with the laurels it was awarded for being an ‘official selection’ to the CFF! This entry is for the music video and song! The Beauty of Forgiveness song is the soundtrack and theme song for the upcoming movie to be released in the Spring of 2024 and this is the music video and song!

The credits include Tammy Thompson (Director, Writer, Producer), Lynnmarie Hinerman (Writer, Key Cast, Vocals), Austin Hinerman (Cast, Piano), Logan Plassman (Cast, Violin), The Bishop Brothers (Music, Mixing), Matt and Tom of Inspire Music (Music, Mixing), and Orlando Cotto Studios (Vocal Recording)!

Congratulations Tammy Thompson and everyone who was in and help make this music video it has an excellent sound and is very inspiring! God Bless! CFF

Update Award nomination for “The Beauty of Forgiveness” Official Music Video Theme Song Image
Award nomination for “The Beauty of Forgiveness” Offical Movie Trailer

January 14th, 2024

Congratulations ‘The Beauty of Forgiveness Trailer’ by Tammy Thompson, an ‘official selection’ for the 27 January 2024 Christian Film Festival (CFF)!

Attached is the cover with the laurels it was awarded for being an ‘official selection’ to the CFF!

What if the biggest mistake of a lifetime could be forgiven in one night? This is the only question on Henry’s mind as he lies in the Hospice Care Center!

The credits includeTammy Thompson (Director, Writer, Producer), Lynnmarie Hinerman (Key Cast – Mrs. Mellbrick), Tommy Hinerman (Key Cast – Pastor Mellbrick), and Bill Knill (Key Cast – Henry)!

Congratulations Tammy Thompson and everyone who was in and help make this advertisement it is very informative and has an important message! God Bless! CFF

Update Award nomination for “The Beauty of Forgiveness” Offical Movie Trailer Image
Theme song for the movie “The Beauty of Forgiveness”

January 3rd, 2024

The music video "The Beauty of Forgiveness" theme song has just been released. What a blessing and what a fierce battle to produce this video. I hope it blesses all who watch it.

Update Theme song for the movie “The Beauty of Forgiveness” Image
Movie poster complete!

April 13th, 2023

I just finished the movie poster design. So much work to get it to look professional and a true representation of my movie coming out. I'm so excited about this project "The Beauty of Forgiveness" as I know it will minister to so many people!
Update Movie poster complete! Image
Filming complete

April 13th, 2023

In March we finished filming, Praise God! Now the film is in editing mode.I hope to have a movie teaser/trailer out soon.Thank you everyone for your support!

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo