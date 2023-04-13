The Beauty of Forgiveness movie

What if the biggest mistake of a lifetime could be forgiven in one night? This is the only question on Henry’s mind as he lies in the Hospice Care Center. "The Beauty of Forgiveness" is a faith-based film about forgiveness.



Would like to help fund this film project? Sowing in good ground helps to produce a harvest that brings blessing to so many people.



The Beauty of Forgiveness script was written in October 2022, filming finished in January 2023, and all edits, including the movie score, were completed on September 14th, 2024. It has been a long diligent path from start to finish to get this powerful message of forgiveness done to share with the world.



The money will go to pay for production costs to get the film into local theaters and film festivals. A joyful thanks to everyone who helps support the making of this film, The Beauty of Forgiveness.





You can follow the movie-making progress of "The Beauty of Forgiveness" on my TikTok and YouTube channels.

TikTok Thompson Productions

YouTube Thompson Productions



Also visit my website at:



