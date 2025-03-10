Campaign Image

The 2nd Syndicate

 USD $100,000

 USD $740

Campaign created by Alicia Garcia

Help us establish Colorado’s greatest grassroots 2A movement.

Spartan Defense and Alicia Garcia (the Boomstick Babe) have teamed up to bring you the Second Syndicate, an all 2A society comprised of media, community, education, outreach and activism.

Gun rights are civil rights, human rights, and guaranteed to us as Americans. 

Support us by donating.


David Kpprl
$ 100.00 USD
44 minutes ago

Thank you for all your hard work!

Vierd
$ 50.00 USD
54 minutes ago

AA Targets
$ 500.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 hours ago

Thanks

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 hours ago

Thank you Alicia!

