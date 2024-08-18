Showing Support for Saundra Traywick

I am asking for everyone in Oklahoma(or nation wide) to donate whatever they can today to a lady I am HONORED to call my friend, Saundra Traywick.

Let me tell you about Saundra. I met Saundra when I saw an ad where she was selling a pig. I messaged her asking her specific breed information. I discussed that we raised our own beef due to our kids having a rare genetic disorder. Saundra explained both of her beautiful girls have “rare” childhood diseases. She had helped their issues with donkey milk. Leading them to where they are today running a Donkey Dairy in Luther, Oklahoma. She even created a 501(c)(3) foundation "Hee Haw for Health" on behalf of the families struggling with childhood illnesses of PANDAS, PANS, Autism and related encephalopathies and autoimmune disorders by supporting and fostering education, awareness, resources, therapies, treatments, and research.

So I joined her Facebook page “Save Oklahoma Farms and Ranches”. Two months later she turned my world upside down when she announced Wind Turbine Companies were targeting Lincoln County. Since then it’s been a whirlwind for me but these are some things I would like to be known:



1. Saundra helped the fight to stop wind turbines in her hometown in Kansas and won. When she found out they were here in Lincoln County she immediately gave us thousands upon thousands of dollars worth of direction, information, sign templates etc. She told us to change the county to Lincoln county and use anything we could for free from her fight against them before.

2. Saundra has fought for YEARS for our ENTIRE state. She started the fight in our area against humanure. She spoke out politically. She tried to warn people. What happened? They came for her farm. Literally while TOXIC chemicals were being dumped on farmland around Oklahoma she had certain assets of hers seized until they could prove her donkey milk was safe. They SHOWED UP AT HER FARM! She spoke out in support of NO WIND TURBINES LINCOLN COUNTY AND Political forces took away her ability to advertise her raw donkey milk. But she didn’t back down.

3. Saundra has had many in the community who have personally attacked her about the issues she is fighting for. Saundra didn’t run.

4. Saundra is always down at the state capitol fighting for us! She is fighting for sick kids, she is fighting to protect our land and our water, she fighting to keep our basic rights! She is exposing all of the terrible things that our coming to our areas including Wind Turbines, humanure, solar, carbon capture, hydrogen, battery storage, transmission lines etc. Saundra is a fighter.

5. Saundra is exposing/fighting this by door knocking at the capital, helping to get bills written to actually PROTECT US, doing newspaper interviews, tv interviews, podcast interviews, speaking at events and hosting specific events for free at her land just to help us. Saundra ISNT backing down.

I could go on and on about the wonders that are Saundra Traywick! The point is that she has given us everything that she has and she will continue to do so even though that means risking everything. She is a true Christian and a Patriot. She will probably contact me and tell me to take this down because she will feel like she doesn’t deserve it because she probably knows someone who she thinks deserves it more. But that’s exactly why she DOES deserve it. I’m asking that you please donate even $10 to show your appreciation for this lady and to show her how much we SUPPORT her.



If you have ever felt persecuted in your life or against insurmountable odds…please donate

If you have ever watched her livestream ….please donate.

If you know anyone with a rare childhood disease or autism…please donate.

If you are fighting any of the green energy that’s stealing our property rights …..please donate.

If you appreciate the information she provides on her page… please donate

If you have ever been at a meeting where Saundra held a microphone and gave a speech or asked the questions that others were afraid to ask…please donate.

If you were sent this fundraiser by anyone you know or love …….please donate as she has probably helped them.

Even seeing a $1 donation will show your name like a signature on a thank you card for Saundra to see. If you want to donate anonymously that’s fine too. Every line that says “anonymous donation” shows another persons support of Saundra!





I ask 3 things of you:

1. Pray for Saundra Traywick, her family, her land and her wonderful donkeys.

2. Donate what you can. If you have no money but you want to “sign” this big Thank You card contact me privately on facebook(Storybook Farms) and I’ll Cash App you $1 so you can add your name! This is about us showing her appreciation not just the money.

3. SHARE SHARE SHARE this post with EVERYONE and personally ask them to share it

Why am I doing this? Every week it seems Saundra takes on a new battle… I got to thinking about all she does for us. It weighed heavy on my heart so after prayer and speaking with others we all agreed this would be an amazing way to thank her…..To our knowledge Saundra doesn’t receive financial compensation for any of her trips to the capital to fight or to show up and give a speech etc(We asked around at places she has spoken). She doesn’t get reimbursed for her gas money or her missed day of work nor would she expect to! So I want to lift some financial burden from our friend and fellow warrior. She can use the money for any of her needs like truck repairs, travel expenses, security systems, vet bills, feed bills or anything! I want to show the dark forces in our state how much we back this lady!



Thank you…… Storybook Farms



