Thailand Mission Experience

I will be traveling to Thailand to spread the knowledge of Jesus Christ within the historical “resistance belt”, known for its resistance to the gospel. I’ll also be helping children in need, supporting orphanages, and rebuilding damage that is still existing from the 2004 tsunami that occured in Baan Namkem. Please help donate to make it possible for me to go on this journey to help serve those who are in need. Thank you and God bless,

-Shyell Anderson