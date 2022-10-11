Keep TEX'S PLACE running, and AD free

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Anonymous Giver 17 days ago 0

Anonymous Giver 23 days ago Tex's keeps us sane. Thank you for the time and effort you and your cadre put in to maintain this bunker and sanctuary. Merry Christmas, Happy, healthful and prosperous New Year and may God bless you, your entire crew and our bunker mates and all of your loved ones. Hand salute from nealstar and XXOO from GMG 2

Anonymous Giver 1 month ago 2

Anonymous Giver 2 months ago 2

Anonymous Giver 2 months ago 2

Anonymous Giver 2 months ago A heartfelt thanks for this venue, Tex and the mods, thank you very much. I enjoy this way to start my day! I appreciate the articles and the rallies, and knowing we have a place to express our views! 😸😄👍🙏 May God bless you all! 2

Anonymous Giver 2 months ago And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work. - 2 Corinthians 9:8 2

Anonymous Giver 2 months ago 2

Anonymous Giver 3 months ago 2

Anonymous Giver 4 months ago Keep it up. This is the best site for Patriots who LOVE AMERICA and AMERICANS! 2

Anonymous Giver 4 months ago Thanks for providing us with a great place to meet! 3

Anonymous Giver 4 months ago Thank you so much for this wonderful venue, Tex! Enjoy this group of patriots immensely! 2

Anonymous Giver 5 months ago So proud to be a part of Tex Place. Keep up the great work. 3

Anonymous Giver 5 months ago With all my love lil bro ty in Jesus Amen 2

Anonymous Giver 5 months ago 3

Anonymous Giver 5 months ago 3

Anonymous Giver 6 months ago Thank you Tex! God bless you! 3

Anonymous Giver 6 months ago From fatman45 - thanks brother Tex! 3

Anonymous Giver 6 months ago Keep it up, you’re my one rope to sanity. 4

Anonymous Giver 6 months ago 2