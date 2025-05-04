Campaign Image

Legal Defense and Offense Fund vs CIA Terry Adirim

 Goal: USD $1,000,000

 USD $550

Campaign created by Ivan Raiklin

Legal Defense and Offense Fund vs CIA Terry Adirim

Terry Adirim, former Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense (ASD) for Health Affairs, signed the DOD memo that Unlawfully implemented the DOD COVID “Vaccine” mandate.  She just filed a lawsuit against CIA, Director Ratcliffe and me claiming I was responsible for her firing and she wants to silence me and be reinstated to get to her retirement which will occur in one month.  I need support in not only defending from her frivolous, perjurious, contemptuous, false allegations; but I will need to have the means to punish her for involving me in this matter, in a way where I can dance gleefully after we ensure she is convicted for implementing this unlawful jab mandate.

