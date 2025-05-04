Legal Defense and Offense Fund vs CIA Terry Adirim

Goal:
USD $1,000,000
Raised:
USD $550
Terry Adirim, former Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense (ASD) for Health Affairs, signed the DOD memo that Unlawfully implemented the DOD COVID “Vaccine” mandate. She just filed a lawsuit against CIA, Director Ratcliffe and me claiming I was responsible for her firing and she wants to silence me and be reinstated to get to her retirement which will occur in one month. I need support in not only defending from her frivolous, perjurious, contemptuous, false allegations; but I will need to have the means to punish her for involving me in this matter, in a way where I can dance gleefully after we ensure she is convicted for implementing this unlawful jab mandate.
Take the fight to her!!
Thank you for standing up to these criminals
