Teresa Westbrook Remembrance Fund

Hello Family, Friends and Generous Givers,

The sudden death of our beloved Teresa Westbrook continues to cause financial strain on her family and we are seeking financial support to help with transfer expenses to bring Teresa back home to Pennsylvania from Canada to lay her to rest as well as travel and funeral expenses for the immediate family.

Teresa Mary Westbrook, of Dillsburg, PA, 34 years old, left her earthly life on Tuesday November 5, 2024. She was born in Harrisburg, Pa on December 8, 1989, the daughter of James Westbrook and Camille Collura of Dillsburg.

Teresa was a 2007 graduate of Northern High School, Dillsburg, Pa. where she landed the lead in her high school play, Taming of the Shrew. She was a member of the band where she played saxophone. Teresa was a talented and gifted person. She was an excellent artist and wrote many beautiful poems. She loved her dog Shaq with all her heart, liked to camp, cook, read, play guitar, sing, write songs and listen to music. She had a big heart. If a person ever needed anything, she’d be right there for them. Teresa loved to make people laugh, trying her hand at standup comedy when she lived in Los Angeles, Ca. She was also a sushi chef and she learned to make a mean pizza. As a server in numerous restaurants on both the east and west coasts, she was proud of taking good care of her customers and making sure they had a memorable dining experience.

If Teresa has touched your lives, we humbly ask for your support to ensure her family can comfortably lay her to rest. Any little bit helps and condolences for the family are greatly appreciated.

Thank you,

The Westbrook Family and Friends



