Teresa Westbrook Remembrance Fund

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $460
Campaign funds will be received by Camille Melchiorre Collura
Hello Family, Friends and Generous Givers,
The sudden death of our beloved Teresa Westbrook continues to cause financial strain on her family and we are seeking financial support to help with transfer expenses to bring Teresa back home to Pennsylvania from Canada to lay her to rest as well as travel and funeral expenses for the immediate family.
Teresa Mary Westbrook, of Dillsburg, PA, 34 years old, left her earthly life on Tuesday November 5, 2024. She was born in Harrisburg, Pa on December 8, 1989, the daughter of James Westbrook and Camille Collura of Dillsburg.
Teresa was a 2007 graduate of Northern High School, Dillsburg, Pa. where she landed the lead in her high school play, Taming of the Shrew. She was a member of the band where she played saxophone. Teresa was a talented and gifted person. She was an excellent artist and wrote many beautiful poems. She loved her dog Shaq with all her heart, liked to camp, cook, read, play guitar, sing, write songs and listen to music. She had a big heart. If a person ever needed anything, she’d be right there for them. Teresa loved to make people laugh, trying her hand at standup comedy when she lived in Los Angeles, Ca. She was also a sushi chef and she learned to make a mean pizza. As a server in numerous restaurants on both the east and west coasts, she was proud of taking good care of her customers and making sure they had a memorable dining experience.
If Teresa has touched your lives, we humbly ask for your support to ensure her family can comfortably lay her to rest. Any little bit helps and condolences for the family are greatly appreciated.
Thank you,
The Westbrook Family and Friends
Prayers for the family. Sorry for your loss.
My hope U will find peace in ur hearts..prayers for ALL
May you receive all that you need to find peace for you and your daughter 🙏 ❤️
Very sorry for your loss. My thoughts are with you.
I’m so sorry to hear this news. My heart goes out to Teresa’s family and friends,
Teresa was incredibly witty and when she was “on,” she was among the best. More than that, she was stealthily super intelligent. Behind the comedy was a brilliant mind. She felt big feelings and threw her heart into everything and everyone in her universe. Teresa also loved the hell out of Shaq. This world was too her and I’m glad she no longer struggles. Rest easy, sweet one.
I had not spoken to Teresa for a good while but she was always supportive of me and my beautiful wife’s (Nicky Bernal) love. Thank you for the laughs and good company Teresa! You will be missed by many and remembered fondly. Rest in Peace… To Teresa’s family: I’m so sorry for your loss and hope you find peace. Teresa had a unique “filter” and brought joy to our lives. Thank you
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.