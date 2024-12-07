Tennessee Becca

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $3,650
Campaign funds will be received by Rebecca Barker
At 13, Becca was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis. This diagnosis has resulted in 30+ surgeries over the years. Currently, she and her Mum drive eight hours each way, to the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio for consultation and the recent surgeries she has had due to a very rare complication of her condition.
She will require at least two more surgeries for this issue alone. Long days in hospital, difficulty managing pain and uncertainty about the future are some of Becca's struggles. Her Mum has to go home to an empty hotel room at night.
Up till now, Becca and her family have covered all her expenses. Insurance does not pay for some of the more experimental surgeries needed to keep Becca alive . Nor does it cover gas, hotel rooms, lost wages etc. This fundraiser is to assist in covering the ongoing cost of hotels, travel, and medical care.
Becca is an EMT, is involved with Highland Baptist Church in Johnson City and volunteers with Samaritans Purse whenever she can ( most of us had no idea of the extent of her health struggles)! She is also a very talented artist. I have seen two amazing drawings she did this summer while she volunteered at a Samaritans Purse church build at Mekoryuk on Nunivak Island off Alaska. Ask her to see them!
Please pray for Becca, contact her to encourage her and consider donating as you are able.
We love you Becca and pray for you often!
We love you, Rebecca, and will continue to pray for your healing.
I volunteered along side you, Becca and, of course, had no idea of this struggle. I know this means your are a warrior and an overcomer. Praying for this struggle to end, and that you can somehow be filled with joy in all circumstance. I cannot imagine this heavy burden, but know that so many of us are on your team and with you from afar. Sending prayers and hugs.
Love you buddy!! Praying for you as you weather yet another storm. We know this trial will not be in vain, as you use it to share Christ with those around you. May the Lord grant you a quick recovery. We need you back on the field!!
Heavenly Father, we come before you in faith, seeking your healing touch. We believe in your power to restore health and well-being. Please lay your hands upon Becca and remove all sickness from her body. Grant her strength and vitality so she may continue to serve you. In Jesus name, we pray, Amen
It was fun working alone side you in Tallahassee Fl. I will be praying for the Lords provision.
Love u and we are praying!’
December 7th, 2024
Becca is home for now until she is well enough to have the next surgery.
Please pray for relief from the nausea and pain, for patience and hope.
