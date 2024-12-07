Tennessee Becca

At 13, Becca was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis. This diagnosis has resulted in 30+ surgeries over the years. Currently, she and her Mum drive eight hours each way, to the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio for consultation and the recent surgeries she has had due to a very rare complication of her condition.

She will require at least two more surgeries for this issue alone. Long days in hospital, difficulty managing pain and uncertainty about the future are some of Becca's struggles. Her Mum has to go home to an empty hotel room at night.

Up till now, Becca and her family have covered all her expenses. Insurance does not pay for some of the more experimental surgeries needed to keep Becca alive . Nor does it cover gas, hotel rooms, lost wages etc. This fundraiser is to assist in covering the ongoing cost of hotels, travel, and medical care.

Becca is an EMT, is involved with Highland Baptist Church in Johnson City and volunteers with Samaritans Purse whenever she can ( most of us had no idea of the extent of her health struggles)! She is also a very talented artist. I have seen two amazing drawings she did this summer while she volunteered at a Samaritans Purse church build at Mekoryuk on Nunivak Island off Alaska. Ask her to see them!

Please pray for Becca, contact her to encourage her and consider donating as you are able.


















