Productions for Identity Temptation

WHAT IS IDENTITY:TEMPTATION ABOUT?

"In a faith-driven support group led by Anthony Davis, the journey to freedom is challenged when his insightful friend Amanda discovers hidden dangers among the members; she fights to reveal the truth, in hopes of saving Anthony in the long run."

WHY ARE WE CREATING THIS TYPE OF FILM?

Because it is needed! As Christians, we are not called to lay low, safe and not confront controversial issues. We are showcasing that even after you surrender your life to Christ, temptation can occur! The question is what do you do with that temptation? What happens when the Bible tells us that we have a way of escape, but we choose not to run towards that escape?

HOW CAN YOU HELP?

You can help by not just giving donations, but first of foremost if you have not seen the first part of Identity, then please do so on Tubi. It is completely free and available on an app or your phone. We would want you to understand the impact this movie has made so far, and it's hard donating to something your heart really isn't in.

Secondly, then yes DONATE! Every donation will be marked and steward towards production cost for during and after filming.

Thirdly, please lift us up in prayer! We have received many testimonies about how the first movie has inspired and impacted lives and we know God will have his way on this one as well!