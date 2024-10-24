Help Telford survivor settle & feel safe

Many of you may know me from my episode of the rape of Britain. The link is below for anyone who hasn't seen it. I was groomed from the age of 12. They got me pregnant at 13. The police, social and council did nothing to protect me. I don't trust the police as they have failed to protect me and I don't get no support or protection from anyone else either. The men who groomed me have threatened me so much the last 6/7 years and I've constantly had to move to protect my life 15 times now. They are walking free living in Telford and are allowed to live happily and walk around free and not scared. I had to have my son abroad so the social services couldn't take him away from me like they did my daughter because the police wouldn't protect me from my rapists.

Now I need to settle down for my own health and mental wellbeing and have recently been given some where to live. I have very bad arthritis and this has given me very bad mobility issues. I hope if enough money is raised I will be able to get a mobility scooter which I desperately need. I've just recently found out I'm diabetic so that has made my health worse too. I also have other medical problems too.

So I'm hoping to settle down in my new home and feel safe. I'm looking for some help to get security cameras and an alarm. I don't have much furniture, no carpets or flooring, So if you can help to get me back on track and to feel safe and live normal for a change that would be great.

My son is 3 years old. He lives abroad to stop social services taking him. I don't get no money from the government to support my son. Any extra money raised will be used for my son. You have to pay for school and health care, food and water basically everything where he lives and it's a struggle for me as I only get my benefits and I'm unable to work.

I can't do this without asking for help from the community so if you could spare anything to help me and my son we would be very grateful. Thank you so much for your support.

Https://rumble.com/v4a3ubn-the-rape-of-britain-episode-5-correnes-story.html?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR2Hs_yJdbnzREhtwfN7W7LEJS_rBW3BUjApaSl36hRjRi_xOFZLpK-H-Wg_aem_99-ZryWkAXKW84HwPPbtNg