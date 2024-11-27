Dead transmission

Goal:
CAD $4,400
Raised:
CAD $840
Campaign funds will be received by Steven Rempel
My automatic transmission died on my teeny tiny home (my SUV that I sleep in when I go to work). I can barely afford this.
I live in an RV at home, and was planning on upgrading to a newer used RV that actually has hot water, and a working shower, and doesn’t smell like mould. Having to pay for this transmission has foiled that plan- meaning another winter freezing and living like a hobo.
Any Donations or simple prayers in my direction are appreciated, been a rough couple/ few years for anyone working in live events.
Love Ya :)
God bless you - I will give more as I am able.
Blessings to you brother. Prayers you get the amt needed
This is just a little to help out.
May Yahweh richly bless you brother, and meet your every need.
May Yahweh Bless You and keep you safe!
🦢
