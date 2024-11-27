Campaign Image

Dead transmission

Goal:

 CAD $4,400

Raised:

 CAD $840

Campaign created by Steven Rempel

Campaign funds will be received by Steven Rempel

My automatic transmission died on my teeny tiny home (my SUV that I sleep in when I go to work).  I can barely afford this.


I live in an RV at home, and was planning  on upgrading to a newer used RV that actually has hot water, and a working shower, and doesn’t smell like mould.  Having to pay for this transmission has foiled that plan- meaning another winter freezing and living like a hobo.

Any Donations or simple prayers in my direction are appreciated, been a rough couple/ few years for anyone working in live events.

Love Ya :) 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 CAD
18 days ago

God bless you - I will give more as I am able.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Blessings to you brother. Prayers you get the amt needed

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 CAD
1 month ago

This is just a little to help out.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

May Yahweh richly bless you brother, and meet your every need.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
1 month ago

May Yahweh Bless You and keep you safe!

kesar
$ 20.00 CAD
1 month ago

🦢

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 CAD
1 month ago

God bless you - I will give more as I am able.

