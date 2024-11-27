Dead transmission

My automatic transmission died on my teeny tiny home (my SUV that I sleep in when I go to work). I can barely afford this.





I live in an RV at home, and was planning on upgrading to a newer used RV that actually has hot water, and a working shower, and doesn’t smell like mould. Having to pay for this transmission has foiled that plan- meaning another winter freezing and living like a hobo.

Any Donations or simple prayers in my direction are appreciated, been a rough couple/ few years for anyone working in live events.

Love Ya :)