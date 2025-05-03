Support for Tom and Karen Gauthier

If you’ve met Tom Gauthier, you know firsthand what generosity looks like. Whether a helping hand, wise advice, free eggs, or a repaired appliance, Tom’s mild-mannered spirit enjoys sharing what he has and helping those around him.





The morning of April 16th, my brother-in-law suffered a series of strokes affecting each section of his brain. His wife, Karen (my sister), immediately reacted to his sudden loss of speech and mobility by asking the family for prayer and calling an ambulance. Doctors in Marquette, Michigan, were able to administer critical blood thinners and determined surgery was immediately necessary. Tom was airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay, WI. MRI’s revealed extensive brain damage resulting in paralysis of his right side and extreme difficulty to speak or swallow. Karen’s assistance to suction Tom’s airway was vital and constant the first week, but by God’s grace, Tom is regaining that ability.





Several times, staff prepared Karen for worst case scenarios (ventilator, trach, full paralysis, etc.) only for God to step in with mercy. A stomach feeding tube was inserted April 21 so the nasal tube could be removed. After seven days in ICU, Tom’s vital signs stabilized enough to move to a step-down unit (IMCU). Tom has shown “Yooper”-level determination to exceed the expectations of his physical therapist, speech therapist, and neurointerventionalists. His progress has been slow and steady and we’re grateful to God for many small victories when the outlook was grim.





While each medical team along the way has been extremely skilled and professional, the road ahead is full of uncertainty and challenges. Tom had to resign his school maintenance position and the farm’s growing season is out of the question. Medical bills not covered by Tom’s Medicare have started mounting including the Life Flight and specialists, soon to be joined by outpatient visits, therapy, prescriptions, etc.





God has been gracious and your prayers are appreciated! Good friends have lifted Tom’s spirits in Green Bay, committed to building a home ramp, help at the farm, and have donated in person. That’s been an enormous relief to Tom and Karen, but there’s so much more to be done. Let’s keep that generosity going by donating here as you are able. No gift is too small and will go directly to Tom and Karen.





Galatians 6:2

"Carry each other's burdens, and in this way, you will fulfill the law of Christ."