Team Save Orphans, 8/17/24
My longtime friend, Kiyingi Kennedy (Ken), Director of Team Save Orphans located in the Naama village in the Mityana district of Uganda, 39 miles from Kampala, is caring for 56 children, including more than 20 disadvantaged children from the Muwonge Foundation orphanage which has now joined Team Save Orphans. The orphanage also provides food and living support to needy families in the community. This fundraiser is for the purpose of helping with the monthly cost of this valuable work. Currently the orphanage needs extra medical support, in addition to donations for rent, food and other basic needs. Director Kennedy writes, “At Team Save Orphans we believe giving is our calling with a heart to serve and share the love of our Lord Jesus. Our motto is “Our Love Their Hope”. Your donations help us reach more desperately needy people.
Organization Facebook Page
https://www.facebook.com/teamsaveorphans/
Director Kennedy’s Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/kiyingi.kenedy1
Nonprofit Registration:
https://opencorporates.com/companies/ug/80020000194102
10/1/24 Donation for rent, electricity and medical expenses
9/27/24 Donation for food, medical expenses and orphanage repairs,
Food donation, 4/28/24
Donated toward living expenses for two families in need
Donated 10/2/23 for rent, water and electricity
Donated 10/1/23 toward medical expenses
Donated 4/20
Donated 4/28
Donated 4/20
Donated 4/18
Donated 4/18
In honor of My Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Thank you for taking care of these children. The Lord loves them all. steve
10/28/22 Medical costs for Muwonge
Food for Lydia in hospital with Muwonge
11/1/22 Ebola test for Muwonge, and food for Lydia
