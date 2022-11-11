Campaign Image

Team Save Orphans

Monthly Goal:

 USD $1,400

Total Raised:

 USD $4,269

Raised this month:

 USD $0

Campaign created by David Krause

Campaign funds will be received by David Krause

Team Save Orphans, 8/17/24
My longtime friend, Kiyingi Kennedy (Ken), Director of Team Save Orphans located in the Naama village in the Mityana district of Uganda, 39 miles from Kampala, is caring for 56 children, including more than 20 disadvantaged children from the Muwonge Foundation orphanage which has now joined Team Save Orphans. The orphanage also provides food and living support to needy families in the community. This fundraiser is for the purpose of helping with the monthly cost of this valuable work. Currently the orphanage needs extra medical support, in addition to donations for rent, food and other basic needs. Director Kennedy writes, “At Team Save Orphans we believe giving is our calling with a heart to serve and share the love of our Lord Jesus. Our motto is “Our Love Their Hope”.  Your donations help us reach more desperately needy people.

Organization Facebook Page
https://www.facebook.com/teamsaveorphans/

Director Kennedy’s Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/kiyingi.kenedy1

Nonprofit Registration:
https://opencorporates.com/companies/ug/80020000194102

Recent Donations
D K
$ 264.00 USD
3 months ago

10/1/24 Donation for rent, electricity and medical expenses

J V
$ 700.00 USD
3 months ago

9/27/24 Donation for food, medical expenses and orphanage repairs,

J V
$ 400.00 USD
8 months ago

David Krause
$ 206.00 USD
8 months ago

Food donation, 4/28/24

Anonymous Giver
$ 104.00 USD
1 year ago

Donated toward living expenses for two families in need

Anonymous Giver
$ 160.00 USD
1 year ago

Donated 10/2/23 for rent, water and electricity

Anonymous Giver
$ 121.00 USD
1 year ago

Donated 10/1/23 toward medical expenses

john velyvis
$ 254.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 year ago

Donated 4/20

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
1 year ago

Donated 4/28

Anonymous Giver
$ 33.00 USD
1 year ago

Donated 4/20

Anonymous Giver
$ 28.00 USD
1 year ago

Donated 4/18

Anonymous Giver
$ 175.00 USD
1 year ago

Donated 4/18

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 year ago

John Velyvis
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

steve
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

In honor of My Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Thank you for taking care of these children. The Lord loves them all. steve

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 116.00 USD
2 years ago

10/28/22 Medical costs for Muwonge

Anonymous Giver
$ 66.00 USD
2 years ago

Food for Lydia in hospital with Muwonge

Anonymous Giver
$ 58.00 USD
2 years ago

11/1/22 Ebola test for Muwonge, and food for Lydia

