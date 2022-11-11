Team Save Orphans, 8/17/24

My longtime friend, Kiyingi Kennedy (Ken), Director of Team Save Orphans located in the Naama village in the Mityana district of Uganda, 39 miles from Kampala, is caring for 56 children, including more than 20 disadvantaged children from the Muwonge Foundation orphanage which has now joined Team Save Orphans. The orphanage also provides food and living support to needy families in the community. This fundraiser is for the purpose of helping with the monthly cost of this valuable work. Currently the orphanage needs extra medical support, in addition to donations for rent, food and other basic needs. Director Kennedy writes, “At Team Save Orphans we believe giving is our calling with a heart to serve and share the love of our Lord Jesus. Our motto is “Our Love Their Hope”. Your donations help us reach more desperately needy people.



Organization Facebook Page

https://www.facebook.com/teamsaveorphans/

Director Kennedy’s Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/kiyingi.kenedy1

Nonprofit Registration:

https://opencorporates.com/companies/ug/80020000194102