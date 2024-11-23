Campaign Image

Help Audrey Fight Cancer

Raised:

 USD $12,408

Campaign created by Mary Morrell

Campaign funds will be received by Mary Morrell

Help Audrey Fight Cancer

Our hearts are heavy as we share that 17-year-old Audrey has been diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma. This devastating news is especially painful for her mother, Elizabeth, herself a childhood cancer survivor.


This year has already been incredibly tough for their family. Elizabeth recently underwent surgery and faced other serious health challenges, leaving her without paid leave. Now, she’s facing the unimaginable: supporting Audrey through intense cancer treatments while struggling to cover rent, bills, and basic necessities.


Elizabeth needs our help to provide stability and care for Audrey during this fight. Every donation—no matter the size—will make a difference. They would also appreciate your prayers as well. Please join us in supporting this brave mother and daughter. Together, we can help ease their burden and give them hope. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 33.00 USD
27 days ago

🙏🌠💖

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
27 days ago

Fred Bailee and family
$ 5000.00 USD
28 days ago

Our hearts are with you as you fight this battle. We know you will persevere. All of our love, thoughts and prayers are with you.

Chelsea
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Love you both so much!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
28 days ago

WE LOVE YOU GUYS!❤️ HANG IN THERE!

Peter Mitrevski
$ 20.00 USD
28 days ago

Praying for you!

Clarissa Grkovic
$ 10.00 USD
28 days ago

Tara Clark
$ 20.00 USD
28 days ago

Sending all the healing vibes!

Tante Marlene
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

My love and prayers for you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers 💙💚💜

Friend of Mary Morrell
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Hang in there kiddo. Sending prayers your way.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Graham Beatts
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Thinking of you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Wishing nothing but the best for your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Hi Elizabeth. I am praying for your precious daughter and for your family. I am so sorry that you and your precious daughter are going through this. I am here for you and I will do absolutely anything for you. I really, REALLY hope that you are able to not work right now and to concentrate on her. May God wrap his arms around you and comfort you. May he heal your sweet baby girl. Love, Charm

Diana Stetzel
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending you love and prayers. ❤️🙏

J and j robinson
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God Bless all of you May HE wrap his loving, healing arms around you and your family

Lauren Trondle
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending you all strength, love and prayers. Audrey, we hope your positive light and headstrong spirit are helping you along this journey. You have an entire support system of warriors and we all love you. Keeping you in our thoughts and can’t wait to celebrate with you when this is over. Love you!

Ruchita Jadhav
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Update #2

December 9th, 2024

We officially start week 3 tomorrow. The past week has been rough. We cut our long hair short so the transformation wouldn't be so hard. The sickness hs been in full force and today 12/9 just after 2 weeks of chemo, her hair is starting to fall out. She's a trooper and I couldn't' be more proud. We are ready to take on week 3!.

Update #1

November 28th, 2024

Happy Thanksgiving! I wanted to personally thank everyone who has donated or shared our post. Audrey Reese is a warrior. Their positive outlook is awe inspiring. Today was day 3 of chemo and so far no side effects other than being very sleepy. We were able to come home from the hospital yesterday and finally sleep in our own beds. They will be able to spend the holiday with their Abigail, Sean, Yvonne and her family. Again, thank you all for pitching in and offering help during this time. Being able to be with them during this time makes them and myself feel better and that is because of all of you. 

From our family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving!


Elizabeth

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo