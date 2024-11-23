Help Audrey Fight Cancer

Raised:
USD $12,408
Our hearts are heavy as we share that 17-year-old Audrey has been diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma. This devastating news is especially painful for her mother, Elizabeth, herself a childhood cancer survivor.
This year has already been incredibly tough for their family. Elizabeth recently underwent surgery and faced other serious health challenges, leaving her without paid leave. Now, she’s facing the unimaginable: supporting Audrey through intense cancer treatments while struggling to cover rent, bills, and basic necessities.
Elizabeth needs our help to provide stability and care for Audrey during this fight. Every donation—no matter the size—will make a difference. They would also appreciate your prayers as well. Please join us in supporting this brave mother and daughter. Together, we can help ease their burden and give them hope.
Our hearts are with you as you fight this battle. We know you will persevere. All of our love, thoughts and prayers are with you.
Love you both so much!!
WE LOVE YOU GUYS!❤️ HANG IN THERE!
Praying for you!
Sending all the healing vibes!
My love and prayers for you and your family.
Prayers 💙💚💜
Hang in there kiddo. Sending prayers your way.
Thinking of you!
Wishing nothing but the best for your family.
Hi Elizabeth. I am praying for your precious daughter and for your family. I am so sorry that you and your precious daughter are going through this. I am here for you and I will do absolutely anything for you. I really, REALLY hope that you are able to not work right now and to concentrate on her. May God wrap his arms around you and comfort you. May he heal your sweet baby girl. Love, Charm
Sending you love and prayers. ❤️🙏
God Bless all of you May HE wrap his loving, healing arms around you and your family
Sending you all strength, love and prayers. Audrey, we hope your positive light and headstrong spirit are helping you along this journey. You have an entire support system of warriors and we all love you. Keeping you in our thoughts and can’t wait to celebrate with you when this is over. Love you!
December 9th, 2024
We officially start week 3 tomorrow. The past week has been rough. We cut our long hair short so the transformation wouldn't be so hard. The sickness hs been in full force and today 12/9 just after 2 weeks of chemo, her hair is starting to fall out. She's a trooper and I couldn't' be more proud. We are ready to take on week 3!.
November 28th, 2024
Happy Thanksgiving! I wanted to personally thank everyone who has donated or shared our post. Audrey Reese is a warrior. Their positive outlook is awe inspiring. Today was day 3 of chemo and so far no side effects other than being very sleepy. We were able to come home from the hospital yesterday and finally sleep in our own beds. They will be able to spend the holiday with their Abigail, Sean, Yvonne and her family. Again, thank you all for pitching in and offering help during this time. Being able to be with them during this time makes them and myself feel better and that is because of all of you.
From our family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving!
Elizabeth
