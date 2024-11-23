Help Audrey Fight Cancer

Our hearts are heavy as we share that 17-year-old Audrey has been diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma. This devastating news is especially painful for her mother, Elizabeth, herself a childhood cancer survivor.





This year has already been incredibly tough for their family. Elizabeth recently underwent surgery and faced other serious health challenges, leaving her without paid leave. Now, she’s facing the unimaginable: supporting Audrey through intense cancer treatments while struggling to cover rent, bills, and basic necessities.





Elizabeth needs our help to provide stability and care for Audrey during this fight. Every donation—no matter the size—will make a difference. They would also appreciate your prayers as well. Please join us in supporting this brave mother and daughter. Together, we can help ease their burden and give them hope.