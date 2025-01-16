Support the Smith Family

Dear friends, family and caring souls,

We are all so blessed to know Andrew and the Smith Family! Unfortunately, our feisty little 6-year-old friend, Andrew, has been diagnosed with a large tumor, Ewing Sarcoma, which has been eating away at his femur and causing him lots of pain and discomfort. After suffering for weeks with hip and leg pain, and undergoing surgery, it looks like he has not only the tumor, but a pathological fracture. He’ll need surgery, chemo, and lots of not-fun treatment over the next several months. It’s a LOT to undergo for little Andrew and the Smith Family. They are receiving excellent treatment at the Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, OH, but they're quite a distance from home and also have to deal with being away from home and all the difficulties that come with it.

We’d like to show our love and support through any financial donations you can make that they can apply toward hospital bills, incidentals, and other costs, as well as any encouraging words and prayers you can send their way!!