Haydee's Teaching in Cambodia!

I’m excited to share that I’ll be traveling to Cambodia for a month to volunteer and help teach in local communities. This is an incredible opportunity to make a difference, but I need your support to cover the costs of the program and travel.



The funds will go toward:



- Program fees (including housing, food and local accommodations)

- Travel expenses (flights and transport)

Any contribution, big or small, will bring me one step closer to making a positive impact in Cambodia. If you’re interested in supporting this meaningful cause, please consider donating or sharing this with others!



Thank you so much!

