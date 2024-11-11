Haydee's Teaching in Cambodia!

Goal:
CAD $4,850
Raised:
CAD $1,540
Campaign funds will be received by Haydee Schwieger
I’m excited to share that I’ll be traveling to Cambodia for a month to volunteer and help teach in local communities. This is an incredible opportunity to make a difference, but I need your support to cover the costs of the program and travel.
The funds will go toward:
- Program fees (including housing, food and local accommodations)
- Travel expenses (flights and transport)
Any contribution, big or small, will bring me one step closer to making a positive impact in Cambodia. If you’re interested in supporting this meaningful cause, please consider donating or sharing this with others!
Thank you so much!
Have the best time kiddo!! So proud of you!!
Good luck!
Have fun Haydee Bee!
I want a post card in exchange. Good luck
