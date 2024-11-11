Campaign Image

Haydee's Teaching in Cambodia!

I’m excited to share that I’ll be traveling to Cambodia for a month to volunteer and help teach in local communities. This is an incredible opportunity to make a difference, but I need your support to cover the costs of the program and travel.

The funds will go toward:

- Program fees (including housing, food and local accommodations)

- Travel expenses (flights and transport)

Any contribution, big or small, will bring me one step closer to making a positive impact in Cambodia. If you’re interested in supporting this meaningful cause, please consider donating or sharing this with others!

Thank you so much!

Recent Donations
Ernie
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Mark Z
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Candice Pollock
$ 40.00 CAD
1 month ago

Have the best time kiddo!! So proud of you!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 CAD
2 months ago

Good luck!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

Kim Mckinnon
$ 200.00 CAD
2 months ago

Shelby
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Jas
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

Have fun Haydee Bee!

Bo
$ 250.00 CAD
2 months ago

I want a post card in exchange. Good luck

Leann Sylvestre
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Kiera
$ 200.00 CAD
2 months ago

