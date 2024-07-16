Campaign Image

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $110

Campaign created by Philip Forsberg

Campaign funds will be received by Philip Forsberg

Teaching English to Orphans in Vietnam

In March of 2024 I had the honor to visit an orphanage in Vietnam that has 129 children.  These children range from toddlers to high school age. They come from the persecuted ethnic minorities (53 of them in Vietnam).  Many of them have no birth certificate.  They are cared for by a loving Vietnamese pastor and his wife.  I am currently training to teach English to speakers of other languages.  I plan to go back to Vietnam at the end of 2024 and begin to teach English to these precious children.  Please help fund this mission, and please remember to pray for me.  I cannot thank you enough!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Dennis Aloia
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Good luck on your mission and God bless you. Dennis Aloia

