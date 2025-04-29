Taylah is in KNEEd of your support

Hi Everyone, my name is Jennifer Haas and I am Taylah’s aunt. Many of you are aware that Taylah was in an accident April 26th, 2025. She was riding as a passenger in a side by side vehicle and unfortunately it flipped over and slid before stopping, pinning her leg between the vehicle and the pavement.

Taylah ended up being airlifted to St Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

There is significant soft tissue damage to her right knee and both feet. She has a fractured ankle and road rash on her hands and wrists.

She had her first surgery the morning after the accident to clean out both her knee joint and the joint by her big toe. Infection is the primary concern right now so please pray that this won’t become an issue. She will have another surgery on Wednesday, 4/30/25, to see if these areas need to be cleaned again or if they are ready to be closed. Plastic surgeons will have to do a "flap" procedure where they take some of the muscle from another part of her leg and move it up to cover where the muscle and skin were lost during the accident.

Any money donated will be used to help pay for food, gas, and lodging for Taylah’s mom and sisters. The doctors expect her to be admitted for at least a week while they determine the course of action needed to help Taylah recover. St Mary’s Hospital is a 2 hour drive one way from Taylah’s hometown in Winsted. Even after she is discharged, she will have to be taking trips back for follow up appointments and possibly more surgeries.

The money will also help assist Taylah’s mom with groceries, bills, and help supplement any wages lost as to not being able to work because she will not be leaving her daughter’s bedside anytime soon.

Thank you so much for the love and support you have given Taylah and her family during this time.

God bless.