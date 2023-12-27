Our Tatiana's Home Going

Once upon a time, there was a beautiful princess named Tatiana Kaitlyn Franchesca, with hair of red and beautiful hazel eyes born on September 21, 1996, in Beaumont, Texas. She was one of two babies in the nursery on that night. The other baby in the nursery would become her high school friend Amy. Growing up, Tatiana never met a stranger, so her friend DeVon knew that he had his work cut out for him, because Tatiana was a very special person, with a heart of gold that would always need protecting. DeVon was her sun that always guided her, while Tatiana was his moon to always watch over him.

You see, with each and every one of her friends Tatiana had a special bond with, because she saw the soul of the person not any outward appearance or any of that ridiculousness. She helped everyone she could. She volunteered her time to help people, and at times saving others, whether it be her manager or someone on the street. She helped and saved so many lives, never wanting any recognition or a thank you, because to her, it was reward enough that they got to live.

Just a few short days after Thanksgiving, on November 28, 2023, our Tatiana passed away at the age of 27 due to no fault of her own. Our hearts will forever be broken and life will never be the same. This is not the natural order of things, no parent should ever have to bury their child. This is why we are reaching out now asking for your help in the burial expenses of our Tatiana, and her home going celebration to be held at a later time due to the fact that Tatiana would never want to ruin anyone's holiday season. She was always thoughtful and cared so much about everyone, because she herself had gone through and had dealt with so many things in her short life. She loved volunteering at the Comic Cons and met so many amazing people. Her laughter would fill you with happiness and she had such a beautiful singing voice.

There is just so much amazing things about Tatiana that I probably would run out of space trying to tell you about them. Please consider donating, even if it is a dollar. We will be forever grateful.

With Love,

Kent and Audra