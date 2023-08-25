Tara Hansen Fight Against Breast Cancer Fund

Life has a way of throwing curve balls at us when we least expect them.



I am writing this because my younger sister Tara Hansen has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer and will be undergoing a double mastectomy on March 24, 2022.

During her recovery period, neither Tara nor Erik will be able to work, nor do they have benefits to assist with extra medical and basic living expenses. Plus, the insurance they do have will not cover all of the medical expenses they are about to ensue.



Tara and Erik are gentle, giving spirits and all-around good human beings. Anyone who knows them, knows they never would burden others with their difficulties. They live life with a “Pay it Forward” attitude and are so very generous with whatever resources they have to help others in need.

This fund-raising page has been started to hopefully lessen the stress of trying to "fight this fight" and not feel defeated by the financial debt they will be incurring in the process.

We are grateful for any amount of monetary assistance you would be comfortable donating to them during this difficult time. And if you are unable, we would be grateful for any prayers and positive thoughts you could send their way for a speedy recovery.



Sincerely,

Kim Landry-Ayres



----------- Message from Tara-----

Words cannot express our gratitude during this very challenging time. We are so thankful for all prayers, and any assistance to get back on track again.

Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations. We will overcome this life challenge with prayers, support, courage & strength. We are very grateful for our Family & Friends.

God Bless, Love & Light



