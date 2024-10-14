Help Tammi Daniels Fight Cancer

My sweet friend, Tammi Daniels, needs our help!

You may or may not know Tammi, she has worked for the last year or so at The Nifty Thrifty thrift store here in Graham, Texas. You may have seen her running the register, pricing jewelry, or putting out clothing. She is a devout Christian, a ray of sunshine, upbeat and so positive.

I met Tammi when she came to work at The Nifty Thrifty though a work program to help disabled people get back into the workforce. One of the qualifications was to work for a non-profit , and she joined the team. She has gone through a lot in her life from lime disease, fused bones, several operations, leukemia, broken shoulder , and now her basel cell carcinoma has returned. Her cancer has spread from a spot on her nose to invading her sinus, nasal cavities, the skull, nerves and blood vessels. She had surgery to remove what they could, but she will have 30 days of radiation ahead of her and the future is unknown.

She most likely will not be able to return to work although, she wants and needs to work to support her wonderful 80yr old husband Ikey (who has underlying medical limitations as well).

I'm reaching out to friends, family , and the wonderful community of Graham on her behalf, to help out this lovely family in the fight of her life! I hope you can help in any amount and please keep Tammi and Ikey in your prayers.



















