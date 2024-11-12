Mission Trip to Mongolia & Hong Kong

Hey Family & Friends!!

I am so excited to let you all in on something I’ve been praying about for quite some time now!



I have the opportunity and blessing of being a part of Harbor Church’s next Mission Trip to Mongolia in June. I was not expecting to go on this trip…in fact, I didn’t even go to the first interest meeting because I was so sure I wasn’t going! I hate to even fly, for crying out loud!



But God has poked my heart and let me know that it’s time. And I am SO excited. And I’m really looking forward to serving & teaching & sharing the love of Jesus.



I just need your help! I am asking if you would prayerfully contribute to my trip, either through intentional prayer or monetarily through this link.



If you could also be praying for not only me, but the whole team that will be going with me. We are expectant and excited to see what God has in store!



Please reach out with any questions you may have for me! ♥️ Thank you & I Love You!





