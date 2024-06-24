TAKE OUR BORDER BACK SUMMIT

Take Our Border Back Movement Announces Formation of the: TAKE OUR BORDER BACK SUMMIT

North America Alliance CANADA ~ USA ~ MEXICO; Breaking Bread, Table Talk, & Prayer”

2024 Events at the Northern and Southern Borders 3 COUNTRIES, 5 STATES & 1 GOAL!!!

Following the success of the February 3, 2024, convoy and rallies in Texas, California, and Arizona, when Take Our Border Back Convoy events generated approximately 10,000 attendees with 100 million reached worldwide through social media, broadcast TV/Radio, podcasts, and print media. Today the Take Our Border Back Steering Committee announces: "Take Our Border Back Summit" North America Alliance. This alliance includes representatives from Canada, the USA, and Mexico, all united by their shared concerns of the devastating impact of open borders, illegal mass migration, compromised election integrity, and the hidden Global agenda.

THANK YOU The Take Our Border Back Steering Committee extends a heartfelt "thank you!" to all those who gave from their heart in prayer and financial help. Along with our volunteers, attendees, vendors, and most of all, those on the ground in SanYsidro, Yuma, and Quemado. Your efforts helped shed light on a national crisis, and your prayers for our nation's future are invaluable. Together, we are making a difference.

“We The People as Sovereign Citizens” will PEACEFULLY & LAWFULLY gather at the Northern and Southern borders of our three countries throughout 2024, for “Breaking Bread, Table Talk, & Prayer” to restore the Sovereignty of our nations, hold governments accountable, and restore power to the people, by the people, and for the people. Take Our Border Back North America Alliance will provide resources, strategies, and action plans to empower and equip citizens to bring their shared concerns to the table and hold each Sovereign State’s Local Sheriff, City Councils, County Board of Supervisors, School Boards, and Elected Officials accountable to the rule of law within each nation.

The TOBB North America Alliance aims to spotlight and challenge policies that have facilitated the unprecedented crossing of millions at the Northern and Southern U.S. borders, significantly affecting all three countries which they describe as an invasion, by predominantly military-aged men. The alliance also highlights the severe consequences of open borders, including escalated human trafficking, the surge in fentanyl deaths, and compromised elections.

CALLING ALL active and retired law enforcement and military, Veterans, Mama Bears, elected officials, business owners, ranchers, truckers, bikers, media and LAW ABIDING, freedom-loving Canadians, Americans & Mexicans!

“WE THE PEOPLE” are uniting North America at the Northern and Southern border to send a message to all local, state, county, and federal politicians, border, immigration & law enforcement officials who are enabling the illegal entrants from over 160 countries including TERRORISTS to cross into CANADA, AMERICA & MEXICO by the tens of thousands everyday! Our Nation's security and the safety of our families are at risk!!

Say "NO" to Veterans being displaced to house those who break our laws!

Say "NO" to children as young as infants being sexually abused along the trek to our Northern & Southern borders!

Say "NO" to Fentanyl and other drugs pouring into our countries and killing our children by the thousands each day!"

Say "NO" to non-citizens voting!

SAY "YES' TO WE THE PEOPLE TOGETHER TAKING OUR NATIONS BACK!!

We Need Your Support to make this initiative a success!

JOIN us at Events near the Northern and Southern Borders for “Breaking Bread, Table Talk, & Prayer”

For details go to: https://TakeOurBorderBack.com

Access Media Relations: Media@TakeOurBorderBack.com

For questions that are not answered don't the website go to:

wethepeople@takeourborderback.com

Help support the TOBB SUMMIT North America Alliance: GiveSendGo.com/takeourborderback



Follow on X @TOBBConvoyMain @TOBBConvoyCA @TOBBConvoyAZ @TOBBConvoyTX