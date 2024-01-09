Healing support & outside testing

Hello my name is Tabitha Goldbaum. I am a mother of 2 beautiful kids. I am born and raised in CA. In July of 2021 my life was changed forever. I received a Covid-19 Moderna vaccination at my local CVS. The following morning I broke out into a full fire body rash I had constant tongue swelling from the allergies in 2021. I never had any food allergies before. In November of 2021 I got my 2nd Moderna Covid-19 vaccination within 2 minutes my throat closed the cvs nurse laid me on the ground gave me Epi-Pen and called the paramedics. I noticed around thy time my feet & legs began to start aching terribly & throbbing my hands were becoming shaky.

In June 12 when something worse started happening. I started having walking problems which started with a hip twitch & limp on my right side. As the summer went on my walking & tremors became worse & I started having to use a cane. I have a gait where my feet drag & flop of my legs I no wet onto themselves. Essentially I walk like I have MS or Polio. I found out in late 2023 my great grandfather had died from ALS many years ago. Currently I am using a mobility scooter, walker & cane depending on how bad my legs are acting. I was self employed prior to becoming sick & was denied my state disability in 2023. I am now waiting final SSDI decision to see I’m approved for that.. I have lost my apartment & car & have no family who can help with financial assistance at this time. Currently I am only receiving EBT for help with groceries. Everything is greatly appreciated & helps while I continue to be tested & await full diagnosis.

God Bless you all 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏