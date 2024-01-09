Healing support & outside testing

Goal:
USD $7,000
Raised:
USD $6,274
Campaign funds will be received by Tabitha Goldbaum
Hello my name is Tabitha Goldbaum. I am a mother of 2 beautiful kids. I am born and raised in CA. In July of 2021 my life was changed forever. I received a Covid-19 Moderna vaccination at my local CVS. The following morning I broke out into a full fire body rash I had constant tongue swelling from the allergies in 2021. I never had any food allergies before. In November of 2021 I got my 2nd Moderna Covid-19 vaccination within 2 minutes my throat closed the cvs nurse laid me on the ground gave me Epi-Pen and called the paramedics. I noticed around thy time my feet & legs began to start aching terribly & throbbing my hands were becoming shaky.
In June 12 when something worse started happening. I started having walking problems which started with a hip twitch & limp on my right side. As the summer went on my walking & tremors became worse & I started having to use a cane. I have a gait where my feet drag & flop of my legs I no wet onto themselves. Essentially I walk like I have MS or Polio. I found out in late 2023 my great grandfather had died from ALS many years ago. Currently I am using a mobility scooter, walker & cane depending on how bad my legs are acting. I was self employed prior to becoming sick & was denied my state disability in 2023. I am now waiting final SSDI decision to see I’m approved for that.. I have lost my apartment & car & have no family who can help with financial assistance at this time. Currently I am only receiving EBT for help with groceries. Everything is greatly appreciated & helps while I continue to be tested & await full diagnosis.
God Bless you all 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Vitamin C treatments 😉
Hi Tabitha, I haven't seen your posts in my X twitter feed for weeks now. Hoping it means you are taking a break from posting and using your energy for your healing and your kids. Sending love and good wishes that you get what you need.🥰
God bless ya kid.
Did you get banned on X? Miss seeing your posts. Hope you are doing OK...
Peppermint tea to sooth the tummy.
She deserves it all glad god smite her down
January 14th, 2025
My Genome kit arrived at the lab today. Very special thank you for your Xmas donation 💜
Praying this testing shows some markers for a genetic condition that may explain my mobility issues. Still awaiting neuro muscular referral to be processed at UCLA. Thank you everyone for your continued prayers & support.
God bless you all 🙏🙏🙏🙏
December 24th, 2024
Haven’t done an update in a while as I’m still getting the run around from UCLA. Saw a 3rd rheumatologist last week who recommended I go back to another Neuro muscular. I have already seen 3 regular neurologist & 1 Neuro muscular. I have an orthopedic referral sitting I’ve been trying to schedule as well. I am being sent to 2 diff kinds of PT now one is aquatic & the other is an orthopedic strengthening kind I’ve never heard of. My medi-cal will not pay now for the cancer or ALS markers that were requested. I’m at a stand still. I am trying to continue fundraising for a DNA sequencing test test I found that is $400 on sequencing .com site. They offer a full test that also tests for 15k rate auto immune diseases. I’m hoping I can take this test & narrow some things done to show UCLA. All specialists take months to see. My mobility scooter has been a blessing to help me get around since my legs got worse again. Been using the chair since October now. Thank you again everyone for helping me out during my time of need. I hate asking for help but I am so in need. I’m praying something genetic would clue the specialists in as to how to treat me
God bless you friends & Merry Christmas 🙏❤️🎄⛄️❄️
June 19th, 2024
Wanted to thank everyone for your continued support in my journey of recovery. I saw a new neurologist today & she ordered 3 different spinal MRI. I’m very hopeful she will be able to help my right leg GAIT. I have already been diagnosed with POTS & MCAS but no one can figure out my leg problems. My guess is MS. I have been going to physical therapy and occupational therapy but it seems to be hurting me over helping me so far. Very hopeful for new neurologist to figure this out. My disability application is in 8% processed average wait time for response is 240 days however. I’m hoping this moves quicker I’m going to try to go to the office to see if I can do anything else. I have a housing resource to work with me once the application disability is processed. Things are moving slowly but I am improving some. UCLA is really taking care of my needs & giving me the proper tests & treatments. Very thankful for everyone’s help. I’m hoping to close my fundraiser as soon as I can. Everyone’s help has been wonderful and amazing. I was very hopeful before that alternative treatments would cure me alone & now realize I need more medical help.
God bless you all 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
May 17th, 2024
I had the breast biopsy and the results came up benign praise the lord 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌
I have a breast MRI tomorrow morning to look further if we will remove the mass that they took tissue from
I just completed a AVISE test to test further for lupus & other connective tissue disorders. Should have results next week. I had a positive low ANA test a few weeks back which meant the insurance would clear the AVISE test in depth test. Been researching & it looks like it’s a pretty helpful test for determining lupus and other disorders.
I did a stress test today which made me horribly sick gave me a migraine and made me vomit. I couldn’t complete the whole test not sure if I can handle it again.
I’m back on X on a new account @Tabsinjuredlife trying to post a little to start & see how it goes.
Thank you everyone for the support and love always. It helps me keep going & the blessings you give me mean so much to me 💕💕💕💕
I know God has a plan for my recovery & it’s only a matter of time before I get better 🙏
God bless you friends 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
April 23rd, 2024
Had a breast ultrasound & mammogram today that showed cysts & some weird mass very close together on my left breast. In the paperwork they wrote complicated cyst idk what that means really. Waiting for them to compare last years results with this years to see if we monitor it or do biopsy. Hoping for the best but honestly very worried about this because both great grandmothers on my mother’s side of the family had breasts removed & cancer. One for bone cancer & breast cancer.
I see my new rheumatologist tomorrow for more labs & whatever muscle tests she wants to do. My right leg has been getting very bad again. Considering a crutch cane for walking with how aggressive my legs flopping.
I opened up my IG account to Public if anyone from my X following has account I’m sharing a bit on there @spunkytab have some paintings and funny Uber story reels on my page.
Thank you everyone for all of your support & kindness 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕
God bless you all 🙏💯❤️💕🙏
April 12th, 2024
Just wanted to add pic of upcoming appts I guess you can only do one pic per update.
Thank you again everyone for the amazing help 💕🙏🙌❤️
April 12th, 2024
I am having worse heart problems and had an emergency cardiology appt at UCLA yesterday. I was hitting 170 BPM while I was asleep. I have another cardiology appointment on the 16th followed by breast ultrasound and mammogram on the 22nd then rhuemotolgy on the 23rd
My X account was falsely mass reported and targeted and I even received hateful comments on here with a $5 donation. The harassment I am receiving has taken a toll on my health further. If I am unable to retrieve my account I will still be active on other platforms once I feel up to it. My heart is under constant stress either too high or too low. Some nights I am dropping down to 21 BPM asleep.
I appreciate everyone supporting me in my journey and I thank God daily for all of you & for continuing to keep me alive 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
God bless you all 💕🙌🙏❤️
March 14th, 2024
Finally found a primary Dr. who’s ordered many referrals & new diagnostic testing 🙏🙏🙏🙏
I have been diagnosed with POTS a heart condition & MCAS which is a disorder effecting my immune system response after I had a vaccine reaction to the Covid Moderna shots. I was also marked high again on labs for another auto immune muscle tissue disorder that I will need a biopsy for. These conditions will never go away but can be managed with medications & treatments. My legs are still very bad but the Dr has ordered occupational & pyscial therapy to start the journey to recovery. Very happy with seeing her at UCLA so far & will be back again on April 1st. Thank you again everyone for supporting me in this journey it’s been such a long process. I am so grateful for you all.
God bless you friends ❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️
February 27th, 2024
Wanted to keep you all posted on UCLA. 2 days to go and I’m seeing a Nuero muscular neurologist 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 some rheumatology results showed a severe auto immune muscle tissue disorder. I have high antibodies for it need a skin & muscle biopsy & a EMG test. My heart problems could be related to this disorder it is called dermatomyositis called DM for short. There is an anti body I was tested for Mi-2 beta myositis & I was a positive result off the charts! This disorder mimics LUPUS, MS & ALS. At some point all specialists thought I had one of those. Getting closer to answers. Thanking God & everyone for continuing to help me through these dark times ❤️🫂🙏
February 12th, 2024
Got accepted into UCLA medi-cal awaiting process on Neuro referral for testing & diagnosis. I got a health advocate to assist in helping me switch from my current plan. The last regular neurologist in January told me I needed specialized care at a University.
January 9th, 2024
Not much improvement has been made. My legs have progressed backwards. I was able to do plasmapheresis treatments & was able to walk normally. Now my heart rate has been spiking and had prevented me from doing treatments the last 3 weeks.
