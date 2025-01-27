Sending John to Guatemala on a Mission Trip

You won't believe this, but I am going on my very first mission trip outside the United States this summer. Your support means the world to be whether is be through prayer or your generous monetary assistance as the Lord leads you.

I will be serving with about 16 fellow saints from Tapestry Community Church located in Belton, Texas. Our group consists of teens and multigenerational adults. I am looking forward to sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with the people of Guatemala. As part of a team we will be traveling to mountains of Guatemala the first week of June. As part of this trip we will be providing and assembling cooking stoves, water filtration systems, senior food boxes as well as serving at a local VMS.

Thank you in advance for your consideration in supporting my mission trip.



