Supporting the Families in Seminole Texas

Friends within Children’s Health Defense are asking you to join us in supporting the families of Seminole, TX, and the surrounding areas, affected by the current measles outbreak. All financial donations collected will be used to defray the cost of essential vitamins, supplements and medicines necessary to treat children enduring complications from the measles virus and other illnesses. These therapeutics are being administered RIGHT NOW to the families who need them.

In addition, these funds will be used to offset hospitalization costs for the family of the young child who passed away on February 26, 2025 at Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock, TX.





We thank you for your support. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of Seminole, TX.



