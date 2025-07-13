Sandy Creek TX Flood Victim Assistance Fund

Many Hands Make the Load Light: The Sandy Creek Flood Victims Fund**

Sandy Creek is a small blue-collar community that was absolutely devastated by the Texas flooding in early July 2025. This community is small and had little to no cushion against life’s punches and have just endured a natural disaster. Most of these were mobile homes or RVs with little chance of surviving this flood. The waters receded only to reveal a landscape of heartbreak and loss: homes destroyed, possessions washed away, dreams dashed in mere moments. Most if not all of these families did not or were not able to have flood insurance. Now, faced with such devastation and loss, the situation seems almost too harsh for words, and they seem to have been overlooked by the major relief organizations and Travis County. These are dark times for these people and it up to us to lift them out of the worst moment in their lives.

But this isn't just about what was lost; it's about rebuilding hope from the ashes. It’s about coming together as humans, showing love and compassion for each other because that is the whole purpose of life. Often times it's in the hardest and most difficult times when love for one another shines through the brightest, to pull our community though the worst of situations. That's why we started the Sandy Creek Flood Victims Fund: to ensure NO family is left behind in their quest for recovery and normalcy.

I am a local resident of Leander and am starting this fund to help the victims in Sandy Creek, I have friends in that area that have lost everything. 100% of these funds will go directly to the Sandy Creek community for immediate cleanup & recovery as well as rebuilding what they have lost. This will be long hard road of recovery, and we must find it in our hearts to help carry the burden with these unfortunate people.

Here’s what you can do:

- Volunteer your time or donate goods needed for cleanup efforts. Every bit helps!

General Location: 14500 Round Mountain Rd, Leander, TX 78641. There are several locations to help out at in about a 4–5-mile radius.

-The local bridge is blocked, so the residence can't get in or out for simple things like Dr. Appointments, Banking or Grocery shopping. If it's possible to provide rides to them it would help them out tremendously.

- Share this campaign with friends, family, and colleagues—let's amplify our impact together!

- Offer a temporary place to stay for families who need shelter during the rebuilding process. Acts of kindness go a long way in moments like these.

-Reach out to the Leander Neighbors Facebook page for more guidance as well.

Your support could mean everything to them right now. A helping hand, lending an ear, or sharing a hug may mean the world for these people. With your help, perhaps together, we can turn their nightmare into a hopeful story for tomorrow.

Will you join us in making a difference? Let's stand with Sandy Creek!

#SandyCreekFloodVictims #RisingAboveDisaster #CommunityStrengthening