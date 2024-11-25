Help Us Serve The Homeless This Winter 2024

It's been quite a year for Plating Grace and Grub! Here are some of the highlights:

Our food and service have been receiving rave reviews (and has even won awards!) around the city and greater Baltimore area.

We've worked to help our interns to improve their skills and become more professional and employable.

We've provided meals for those around the city who are homeless and in need of a hot meal - nobody leaves our truck hungry!

NOW WE NEED YOUR HELP!

As events and street-side services come to a halt for the season, your donation will:

To help us purchase food and supplies to feed the hungry and homeless. Last winter, we were able to serve over 2,500 meals - and we're looking forward to doing even more this year!

Help us complete much needed repairs on the truck.

Enable us to pay our employees during a time when there are very few food truck bookings.

We very much appreciate your consideration and donations. We are so grateful that you're joining us on this journey and look forward to keeping you up to date along the way!