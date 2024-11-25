Help Us Serve The Homeless This Winter 2024

It's been quite a year for Plating Grace and Grub! Here are some of the highlights:

Our food and service have been receiving rave reviews (and has even won awards!) around the city and greater Baltimore area.

We've worked to help our interns to improve their skills and become more professional and employable.

We've provided meals for those around the city who are homeless and in need of a hot meal - nobody leaves our truck hungry!

NOW WE NEED YOUR HELP!

As events and street-side services come to a halt for the season, your donation will:

To help us purchase food and supplies to feed the hungry and homeless. Last winter, we were able to serve over 2,500 meals - and we're looking forward to doing even more this year!

Help us complete much needed repairs on the truck.

Enable us to pay our employees during a time when there are very few food truck bookings.

We very much appreciate your consideration and donations. We are so grateful that you're joining us on this journey and look forward to keeping you up to date along the way!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1200.00 USD
10 days ago

praying, too!

Andrew Sheaff
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Dom and Judy Ronco
$ 500.00 USD
15 days ago

God bless and guide you

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
29 days ago

Freeman family
$ 30.00 USD
29 days ago

Kevin and Lauren Davidson
$ 125.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Rosemarie Vollaro
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep up the great work, Father Leo! God bless you and your team.

Judy S
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you Fr Leo. Thank you for all you are doing.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Deacon Steve & Lorene C
$ 3000.00 USD
1 month ago

Catherine G
$ 14.21 USD
1 month ago

Douglas C
$ 97.52 USD
1 month ago

Mark S
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Mary H
$ 45.00 USD
1 month ago

Peter & Michelle L
$ 5205.93 USD
1 month ago

