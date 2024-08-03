Legal Fund for Tristan Sartor

Goal:
USD $6,000
Raised:
USD $3,250
On Wednesday morning, August 31st, I was arrested by the FBI on charges relating to January 6th. I have managed to get a good lawyer, but this will be a costly endeavor I could use your help in. My representation and justice is greatly depending on it. I could dearly use your help in this trying time.
CWC stream enjoyer.
Love and prayers to my good friend, I wish you all the best!
Good luck Tristan. Praying for you.
Blessed are they who suffer persecution for the sake of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven
26-year-old clothing designer Tristan Sartor (@DripChud) arrested on federal charges for being in Capitol for 1 minute and 15 seconds on Jan. 6. He committed no acts of violence or vandalism. No matter your views, you have a right to petition the government for a redress of grievances. This right is explicitly protected by the by the First Amendment. Godspeed.
God bless
O7
Praying for you, my friend. Remember that even after everything, they can never take away your faith in Christ. Ave Christus Rex. God bless.
God Bless TR we support you
The goat
Praying for you. Stay strong brother 💪
GMM
Bing Gang
