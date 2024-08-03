Legal Fund for Tristan Sartor

Campaign Image

On Wednesday morning, August 31st, I was arrested by the FBI on charges relating to January 6th. I have managed to get a good lawyer, but this will be a costly endeavor I could use your help in. My representation and justice is greatly depending on it. I could dearly use your help in this trying time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
18 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

CWC stream enjoyer.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

Love and prayers to my good friend, I wish you all the best!

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
4 months ago

Good luck Tristan. Praying for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Blessed are they who suffer persecution for the sake of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
4 months ago

26-year-old clothing designer Tristan Sartor (@DripChud) arrested on federal charges for being in Capitol for 1 minute and 15 seconds on Jan. 6. He committed no acts of violence or vandalism. No matter your views, you have a right to petition the government for a redress of grievances. This right is explicitly protected by the by the First Amendment. Godspeed.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

God bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

O7

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Praying for you, my friend. Remember that even after everything, they can never take away your faith in Christ. Ave Christus Rex. God bless.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

God Bless TR we support you

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

The goat

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Praying for you. Stay strong brother 💪

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

GMM

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Bing Gang

