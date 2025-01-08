Campaign Image

TRIP TO DC FOR INAUGURATION

Monthly Goal:

 USD $1,500

Total Raised:

 USD $640

Raised this month:

 USD $640

Campaign created by Will Johnson

Campaign funds will be received by Willie Johnson

Will Johnson needs your help to get to Washington D.C.

This is a heartfelt request to help Will get to the Inauguration. 

Will has dedicated countless years to supporting President Trump, educating voters, and tirelessly working to save this country. We believe this trip is not only well-deserved but also a meaningful way to honor his hard work and dedication.

If you're able, would you consider donating to help us cover Will's travel expenses? Just click the button below to contribute.

Thank you for your generosity and support. God bless!

AC
$ 20.00 USD
3 hours ago

Blessings on you!

BobbieManion
$ 20.00 USD
3 hours ago

My small contribution

Rolypolyoly
$ 20.00 USD
1 day ago

WISHING YOU A GREAT TIME THANKYOU

Michele Strobel
$ 15.00 USD
3 days ago

love you on LFA

Suze
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Bring warm clothes, it's really cold here in the DC area.

Gloria and Jerry aka bari
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

We enjoy watching you Will and appreciate your patriotism. Hope you get to Washington❤️

Jen Jaspersen aka JLJas
$ 30.00 USD
4 days ago

Glad to contribute and I hope and pray enough funds are raised to seriously mitigate costs!

Laurie Krone
$ 30.00 USD
4 days ago

Thank you Will

Kittenhead
$ 20.00 USD
4 days ago

God bless you Will

Lisa Underwood
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Jodeen Tigrett
$ 10.00 USD
5 days ago

We love you and your "producer's" work!!

Karen Myers
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Prayers for God to bless your trip.

AMANDACCOLLINS0551
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

A BLESSING FROM GOD

Terry Robins
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Good Luck Will.

Patty G
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Renee Cloran
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Love your show!

