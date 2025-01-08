TRIP TO DC FOR INAUGURATION

Monthly Goal:
USD $1,500
Total Raised:
USD $640
Raised this month:
USD $640
Campaign funds will be received by Willie Johnson
Will Johnson needs your help to get to Washington D.C.
This is a heartfelt request to help Will get to the Inauguration.
Will has dedicated countless years to supporting President Trump, educating voters, and tirelessly working to save this country. We believe this trip is not only well-deserved but also a meaningful way to honor his hard work and dedication.
If you're able, would you consider donating to help us cover Will's travel expenses? Just click the button below to contribute.
Thank you for your generosity and support. God bless!
Blessings on you!
My small contribution
WISHING YOU A GREAT TIME THANKYOU
love you on LFA
Bring warm clothes, it's really cold here in the DC area.
We enjoy watching you Will and appreciate your patriotism. Hope you get to Washington❤️
Glad to contribute and I hope and pray enough funds are raised to seriously mitigate costs!
Thank you Will
God bless you Will
We love you and your "producer's" work!!
Prayers for God to bless your trip.
A BLESSING FROM GOD
Good Luck Will.
Love your show!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.