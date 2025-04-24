TOGETHER FOR TAMMY

Goal:
USD $5,500
Raised:
USD $700
Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Hearts,
As many of you know, Tammy is now on hospice care and physically unable to work. She remains extremely, extremely grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and concern she continues to receive. Every message, every call, every kind gesture has meant the world to her.
MANY of you have reached out asking how you can help. She is blessed to know there’s so many of you eager to contribute.
So here it is—because you asked. For those who’ve been looking for a way to give, this is your opportunity to show your love and support in a tangible way.
She is truly grateful for your support—not just for her, but also for her children—as she is no longer able to work. Any amount you wish to give is deeply appreciated .
Please share this with others to ensure that everyone who loves Tammy has the chance to come "TOGETHER" in support of her and her children during this time.
With grateful hearts and endless gratitude,
The Love Circle of Tamara Douglas
Galations 6:2
Praying for everyone. God is able..Love you all.
Kc and Lf sending with love ❤️ from the bottom of our hearts 🥰 we are continuing praying 🙏🏾 for you and your family to God be the glory
May the Lord be with you, help you, and heal you. May Holy Spirit comfort you and your family.
Thank you for letting us what's happening. Praying for you.
Thanking God for your healing and miracle and testimony. You are unique and God uses you in a special way. I'm glad The prayers of the righteous much avails. Thanks for being you and a light to God's people. Love you so much 😘
You and your children are in my prayers. Love you❣️
I love you all and am just a phone call away. 💝
