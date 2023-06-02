Campaign Image

The National Telegraph Legal Fund

Raised:

 CAD $7,547

Campaign created by Wyatt Claypoll

Campaign funds will be received by Wyatt Claypoll

The National Telegraph Legal Fund

The National Telegraph as an up-and-coming independent news site reports on insider political scandals and corruption which puts us at risk of lawsuits from members of the political establishment.


The National Telegraph co-operator Wyatt Claypool has been fighting a lawsuit against a billionaire political insider for an article published by a guest writer which talked about Erin O'Toole and the person who filed the defamation lawsuit against Wyatt and TNT. 

Wyatt has been retaining former Alberta Justice Minister Jonathan Denis at Guardian Law to fight the defamation lawsuit. So far, Wyatt and TNT have been winning, filing around a dozen pieces of evidence to back up the claims of the published article, while the complainant in the case has filed only four pieces of "evidence" none of which shows any statements TNT published were defamatory or inaccurate. Based on the success so far Wyatt would like to push to win the case.

Up to this point Wyatt has paid over $15,000 in legal fees for this one case, but back in late 2020 and early 2021 paid another $5,000 to defend against another O'Toole-related lawsuit. This lawsuit thankfully has seemingly been resolved as the person who filed against TNT and TNT co-operator Daniel Bordman has not filed anything since TNT filed its statement of defense more than 2 years ago.

But due to the high costs incurred by Wyatt, we are looking to raise money in order to lighten the burden. The National Telegraph has never operated as a website that requires payment to read our articles or watch our videos, and we wish to keep it that way. But because we don't make money upfront on the website we are having to ask for donations in order to help us pay for the costs of publishing quality investigative journalism on topics other publications would not touch. 

Please consider donating today!

Thank You!



Recent Donations
Show:
Nathan Hatch
$ 50.00 CAD
4 days ago

keep up the great coverage and content Wyatt!

Shotgunjay
$ 10.00 CAD
9 days ago

Keep up the excellent work!

LW
$ 50.00 CAD
19 days ago

Wyatt, your videos & analysis are great; keep the content coming. Merry Christmas & happy New Year!

Shell
$ 15.00 CAD
21 days ago

Carl Roth
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Fiuck Trudeau!

Greg Yacyshyn
$ 10.00 CAD
1 month ago

Shell
$ 15.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 CAD
1 month ago

Thank you for your work and insight!

PaulJMc
$ 25.00 CAD
2 months ago

Thank you, I appreciate your perspective and experience. You've opened my eyes on a number of topics.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

Good luck . I can’t wait for the LPC to be labelled a criminal organization.

Jameson Claypool
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

Apparently We’re related lol Much love from one Rodeo family to another.

Shell
$ 15.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

I love your show and how hard you work to educate what is happening in Canada. You will have a wonderful future. Thank you

Jason Bains
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Nice work man.

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 CAD
2 months ago

Gunther Kruger
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

Good luck on this,

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Thanks Clay for all you do in exposing the B.C. NDP and federal NDP/Liberal corruption!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
3 months ago

Lorell Gingrich
$ 131.00 CAD
3 months ago

Best of luck

Anonymous Giver
$ 131.00 CAD
3 months ago

Appreciate all you do. All the best, Mike

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo