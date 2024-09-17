Tanner & Dominique's Mission Journey 2025 Goal

Dominique and Tanner’s Mission Journey

February 10th, 2024: That was the day that Dominique and I met during OM’s mission and discipleship training in Pretoria, South Africa. Yet, that wasn’t the beginning of either of our mission's journeys.

Tanner: For me, there was a pivotal moment in my life that caused me to leave everything behind to proclaim the gospel message. For most of us, there is a pivotal moment in our lives that changes everything. For the apostle Paul, his pivotal moment came when He was traveling to Damascus intending to persecute followers of Christ. Yet, on his way to Damascus, he encountered Jesus in a radical way that changed everything. Jesus appeared to Saul and said, “Saul, Saul, why do you persecute me?” Through this encounter, Saul is radically transformed and actually begins spreading the gospel message instead of persecuting followers of Christ.

My encounter with the Lord happened in early 2023 when a friend and I sat in a parking lot until 2 am talking about a few passages of scripture. One of the key passages we discussed was about a rich man described in Matthew 19. In this passage, a rich young man comes running up to Jesus and falls before Him saying “Good teacher, what must I do to inherit eternal life?” After beginning a discussion with the man, Jesus looked at him and loved him. “One thing you lack,” he said. “Go, sell everything you have and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven. Then come, follow me.” Although Jesus offered the man everything He wanted, the man turned away saddened because the cost of following Jesus was too much.

That night, as I was wrestling with this passage I told the Lord, “If you asked me to sell my possessions, give to the poor, and follow you wholeheartedly my answer would be no, so please change my heart.” Within 24 hours, I received a phone call about a tragic accident leading to the death of two friends. After that call, as I was crying out to the Lord, a reality sunk deep within my heart: Death is inevitable, and the gospel message is urgent.

The Lord had been working in my heart for years leading up to that event, cultivating the soil in my heart so that when this tragedy occurred He could redeem it for His good. The revelation resulting from this event caused me to sell everything I had, pack what I had left into a single suitcase, and head off to missions and discipleship training in South Africa to proclaim the gospel message.

Dominique: Before I entered into the missions world I had this idea to start studying right after school, but the Lord redirected my path. I remember sitting on the floor in my room asking the Lord if He wanted me to go and study that He’d please open the door and if not He would close it, and if He wanted me to work for Him then here I am.

Not long after that I received a message from my aunt asking if we could go out to have some coffee, as we sat in the restaurant I could see she had something to tell me, but she held back, instead, she asked me how the plans were going with the applications to go to University. I told her that I still haven’t had any responses from them. I shared with her the prayer that I recently prayed because it was heavy on my heart, and in that moment it was as if I saw her lighting up and saying that the actual reason she wanted to have a coffee with me was to share something the Lord has placed on her heart. She began sharing about a mission ship called the Logos Hope.

Before we began the application process, money just started coming in from different people. Once, a man gave my aunt some money and said she could use it for anything. These were the funds I used to begin my mission journey.

Our first steps: Both Tanner and I started our mission journey in Pretoria, South Africa at OM’s mission and discipleship training program. There we began to cultivate a deep friendship and ultimately went to Cape Town to serve together. From there we served individually in several different countries, interacting with orphans, widows, children in local schools, fellow believers, and many people of other religions.

Eventually, we both sailed across the Atlantic Ocean, from Sierra Leone to Barbados. After arriving in Barbados, we followed the Lord's direction, disembarking from the Logos Hope, and joined a short-term program at a local YWAM base.

For Dominique, this was a great act of faith. When she disembarked, she only knew where she would be staying for the next 37 days. And, the moment she stepped foot off the ship, the South African fund set up for her mission journey had to dissolve. Before dissolving though, they graciously were able to pay for her stay at this YWAM base. Put another way, she stepped out in faith, trusting the Lord would provide places for her to stay and provide for her physical needs.

For Tanner, this was something he had experienced a few times before. You see, there have been several times in his mission journey where he only knew where he would be for about a month and trusted that God would show him what was next. There have been times when Tanner went places without the full funding and watched the Lord faithfully provide, and recently, I joined him in that journey of faith, trusting that the Lord would reveal what is next.

A New Chapter: On February 3rd, 2025 a wonderful new phase of Dominique and my journey begins. You see, on this YWAM base, they are starting their DTS (Discipleship Training School) for married couples in early February. This program will focus on helping couples find their shared calling, and live it out well on the missions field.

Both Dominique and I have a desire to do ministry and missions for the long term. For us, this isn’t a six-month or a year-long endeavor. This is a lifetime journey with the Lord and with others. So when an opportunity arose to potentially join the couples DTS, spending three months in training learning how to do ministry along with your partner, followed by two months of outreach we were beyond excited. Ultimately we believe that the Lord is calling us together for something much greater than either of us can accomplish on our own and we are both so happy to have you all on this journey with us.

Prayer:

That we would have peace and be attentive to the Holy Spirit

That we would continue to grow deeper in our relationship with the Lord and that there would be no hindrances

That He would prepare us for our shared calling

That we would be an encouragement to other believers

That we would walk in humility and dependence upon the Lord

Provision financially

Soft hearts for the gospel message

In light of our shared mission journey, we would like to invite you to join us in supporting us during this next chapter of our lives by joining us as either a one-time or monthly supporter.

God bless,

Dominique and Tanner