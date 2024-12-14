Tisha Lee Emergency Relocation Relief

Many of you know about my journey, and I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support. Right now, I'm in Colorado, navigating a challenging situation amplified by the increasing number of illegal immigrants in the area. A few months back, I found myself in a terrifying situation where illegal immigrants (military-age men) surrounded me. In that moment of sheer panic, I managed to run away to a well-lit area and called 911, but sadly, the police didn't arrive as expected; I only received a text message.

Shortly after, another distressing experience happened when a man knocked on my door at 3 AM, holding what appeared to be a pipe. Thankfully, he spotted my loyal husky and quickly left. The least alarming encounter was with a young man seeking work. When I shared my struggles, he kindly offered to work in exchange for food. I felt compelled to donate a bag of canned goods, but with so many individuals being dropped off in my area, I can't help but worry about future needs. I fear these young men may be more vulnerable as desperation grows and become violent.

More than anything, I long to relocate back home to be near my family, facing significant emotional and financial challenges. Over the past three years, I’ve incurred travel expenses to care for my oldest sister, who passed away in July. Now, my younger sister is courageously battling stage 4 cancer, just like our eldest sibling. She has miraculously overcome this illness twice, but it has unfortunately returned, affecting her skull despite not carrying the cancer gene. While I cling to hope and believe in miracles, she gently encourages me to remain realistic.

These truly feel like tumultuous times, and as William Cooper noted, it certainly feels like we are experiencing silent weapons for quiet wars. It genuinely feels like we are at war, and the struggle is real.

Once I return home, I plan to go on job interviews, and I’ve already found a couple of available apartments

However, I need assistance with the costs of hiring a U-Haul truck to move my three-bedroom home, as I plan to downsize. Additionally, when I arrive, I’ll need help covering the first and last month’s rent.

The expenses related to moving across the country have surged, just like many essential living costs. I fully recognize that everyone is grappling with their own challenges right now. While I appreciate your prayers and positive thoughts, I also understand how difficult it can be to ask for assistance.

This is an incredibly stressful period, and reaching out has been difficult. Thank you so much for taking the time to read my story. I promise to keep you updated on my journey.

Prayers are requested,

God bless you all. 🙏🏼