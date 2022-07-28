Campaign Image

REPLACEMENT VEHICLE FOR TIMOTHY CHARLES HOLMSETH

Monthly Goal:

 USD $40,000

Total Raised:

 USD $17,968

Raised this month:

 USD $35

Campaign created by Timothy Holmseth

Campaign funds will be received by Timothy Holmseth

REPLACEMENT VEHICLE FOR TIMOTHY CHARLES HOLMSETH

My name is Timothy Charles Holmseth. Those who know me know what I am doing. My story is available on the Web. You can learn a great deal from the FBI documents and U.S. Court files that contain my name. 

Recent Donations
Show:
N S
$ 35.00 USD
2 hours ago

Gigi
$ 250.00 USD
27 days ago

Thank you for all that you do…you’re courageous

MSB
$ 50.00 USD
29 days ago

Thanks for all you do

Barbie
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

1. Praying for you, your family, Jessie and her family. 2. You're a brave man! Not many of those around now days. 3. Thank you!!!!

Bojigirl21
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you and keep you safe!

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you and keep up the good work

Anonymous Giver
$ 23.00 USD
3 months ago

May our Lord bless, keep, provide and protect you

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Namaste✝️

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Keep fighting

Beth
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for you.

Stephanie
$ 95.00 USD
4 months ago

Thank You & God Bless You!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

God Bless You dear brother

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
6 months ago

Praying for you Timothy! Thank you for keeping us informed.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Praying for you sir. God bless you!

Mark Kenney
$ 200.00 USD
7 months ago

N S
$ 95.00 USD
10 months ago

Jen D
$ 25.00 USD
11 months ago

Love and support for timothy! Continue to fight for the children and I will continue to fight for you by spreading the word loud and proud!!! God bless you and everything you're doing for the children!!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

"Fear nothing, except God, for doing nothing." God is with you, Timothy.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 year ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo