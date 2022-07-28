REPLACEMENT VEHICLE FOR TIMOTHY CHARLES HOLMSETH

Monthly Goal:
USD $40,000
Total Raised:
USD $17,968
Raised this month:
USD $35
Campaign funds will be received by Timothy Holmseth
My name is Timothy Charles Holmseth. Those who know me know what I am doing. My story is available on the Web. You can learn a great deal from the FBI documents and U.S. Court files that contain my name.
Thank you for all that you do…you’re courageous
Thanks for all you do
1. Praying for you, your family, Jessie and her family. 2. You're a brave man! Not many of those around now days. 3. Thank you!!!!
God bless you and keep you safe!
God bless you and keep up the good work
May our Lord bless, keep, provide and protect you
Namaste✝️
Keep fighting
Praying for you.
Thank You & God Bless You!
God Bless You dear brother
Praying for you Timothy! Thank you for keeping us informed.
Praying for you sir. God bless you!
Love and support for timothy! Continue to fight for the children and I will continue to fight for you by spreading the word loud and proud!!! God bless you and everything you're doing for the children!!!!
"Fear nothing, except God, for doing nothing." God is with you, Timothy.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.