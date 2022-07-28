Raised:
USD $59,354
Campaign funds will be received by Timothy Holmseth
I am an investigative journalist and award-winning news reporter who belongs to Jesus Christ.
OPERATION: LIVE TO TELL
Will I grow old? How will they hear? When will they learn? How will they know...?
Hope I live to tell the secret I have learned till then it will burn inside of me...
- Live to Tell / Madonna
God bless you Timothy Charles Holmseth…May God continue to guide you in this battle for truth and freedom
God bless you all at the PPTF
Only 8 more days- till the people's choice" Donald Trump"- takes his Oath of Office! I'm so hopeful that the children in those underground cages will be liberated from the depths of hell that they've been living in and that those who have brought this upon them get a millstone around the neck and become fish food. We look forward to your continued coverage Timothy- stay strong and God Bless You!!
Be blessed!
Praying for you.
prayer
Deliver me, oh Lord from my enemies; I take refuge in You. Psalms 143:9 Wishing you all the best in 2025, thank you for all that you do Timothy!
I pray for our Lords blessings and protection over you and yours this New Year!
"Listen carefully to Me (says the Lord), O My people, And hear Me, O My nation; For a (divine) law will go forth from Me, And I will quickly establish My justice as a light to the peoples. Isaiah 51:4. Timothy you are a true General in God's Army...God Bless You!
Prayers for strength, comfort, joy, & protection from our Lord Jesus Christ. ,🙏❤️💥
Thank you Mr Holmseth for all that you do to bring an end to this intolerable scourge. May God bless you & Donald J Trump. I knew that we had lost our country-or, @ least, the ideals that it was founded upon. I pray that 1 day we'll return to those foundations. Yet, before we can, it is clear that this satanic system that runs off the bones & blood of young children must be obliterated.
Thank you for the sacrifice you have made to get the Truth out and dealt with!!
Thank you for your excellent work!
Merry Christmas Timothy!! Loved your Christmas Day Video and how you honored your parents and friends. I had the pleasure of meeting your mom and dad and both of your sisters in ND. They believed in you and your dad even told me how proud he was of you! I could tell your mom was worried about your safety-but that’s just what a good mom does! We supported you then- we support you know !!!!
Love and prayers always, Amen
Merry Christmas to you and yours Timothy. May God continue to bless, you and protect you from the evil you are exposing. Thank you for the work you do and for sharing it with the people. You have the heart of a lion and are a true hero in my eyes. It is ALL about our children.
Timothy - I hope you have a wonderful Christmas with your family! I'll keep you in my prayers! I pray that in 2025 - we kick some ___ and take some names!!! I like to listen to the song -Do They Know It's Christmas? by the Band Aid. The group singing knows about the children and the evil abuse - and most were victims themselves! God in Heaven will make sure those chains of abuse get broken!!!
