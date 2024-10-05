Campaign Image

Hurricanes Helene & Milton Relief Fund

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $10,008

Campaign created by Monica Matthews

Campaign funds will be received by Monica Matthews

GLORY TO GOD! We invite you to 'deploy' with us!

THIRST Foundation is partnering with local GA volunteers to provide supplies to our brothers and sisters in need due to hurricane Helene and Milton's brutal devastation! 

Please join us as we fulfill the call to care for our brothers and sisters- we are not waiting on government assistance- we are honored to DO THE WORK.

We are filling trucks beginning Sunday, October 5, 2024 prepared to serve GA, TN, NC & FL

**Please note, our foundation is a non-profit awaiting 501C3 approval. Your donations may or may not be tax deductible for the 2024 tax year. 

Thank you and God bless you for your heart to help- God always honors a cheerful giver! 

In Christ's Love,

Monica Matthews, Founder

THIRST Foundation, LLC 

3535 Peachtree Rd Ste 520-223 

Atlanta, GA 30326

404.965.1998

WWW.THIRST.FOUNDATION

Supplies Needed

  • Diapers
  • Blankets
  • Canned Goods
  • Pet Food
  • First Aid Kits
  • New Clothing (socks, hats, etc..)
  • Respirators/Masks
  • Toiletries
  • Baby Formula
  • Bug Spray
  • Batteries

Recent Donations
Anonymous Donor
$ 3750.00 USD
2 months ago

To help with the homeless, widows and children of these disasters.

Jo Ann
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Gods strength be abound to all for the families that have lost loved ones, rebuilding or changing locations. God be with you all!

Chad Sweet
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

For the people that lost.

Hector Fundora
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying

Slezak Inc
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

gp
$ 1000.00 USD
3 months ago

God bless America

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

rick
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

thanks for the opportunity to give to my fellow man/woman/child in need, GOD BLESS!!!

Debbie Wehunt
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Russell McCarty
$ 150.00 USD
3 months ago

Kirk
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Gil Family
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

May God bless you all for all that you’re doing to help Hurricane Helene victims. You all are in my prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

God bless you and what you’re doing for the people who’ve lost everything!

EJM
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Blessings

Eric
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Good bless those people and all who are uniting to help!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

