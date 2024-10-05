Hurricanes Helene & Milton Relief Fund

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $10,008
Campaign funds will be received by Monica Matthews
GLORY TO GOD! We invite you to 'deploy' with us!
THIRST Foundation is partnering with local GA volunteers to provide supplies to our brothers and sisters in need due to hurricane Helene and Milton's brutal devastation!
Please join us as we fulfill the call to care for our brothers and sisters- we are not waiting on government assistance- we are honored to DO THE WORK.
We are filling trucks beginning Sunday, October 5, 2024 prepared to serve GA, TN, NC & FL
**Please note, our foundation is a non-profit awaiting 501C3 approval. Your donations may or may not be tax deductible for the 2024 tax year.
Thank you and God bless you for your heart to help- God always honors a cheerful giver!
In Christ's Love,
Monica Matthews, Founder
THIRST Foundation, LLC
3535 Peachtree Rd Ste 520-223
Atlanta, GA 30326
404.965.1998
Supplies Needed
To help with the homeless, widows and children of these disasters.
Gods strength be abound to all for the families that have lost loved ones, rebuilding or changing locations. God be with you all!
For the people that lost.
Praying
God bless America
thanks for the opportunity to give to my fellow man/woman/child in need, GOD BLESS!!!
May God bless you all for all that you’re doing to help Hurricane Helene victims. You all are in my prayers.
God bless you and what you’re doing for the people who’ve lost everything!
Blessings
Good bless those people and all who are uniting to help!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.