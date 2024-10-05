Hurricanes Helene & Milton Relief Fund

GLORY TO GOD! We invite you to 'deploy' with us!

THIRST Foundation is partnering with local GA volunteers to provide supplies to our brothers and sisters in need due to hurricane Helene and Milton's brutal devastation!

Please join us as we fulfill the call to care for our brothers and sisters- we are not waiting on government assistance- we are honored to DO THE WORK.

We are filling trucks beginning Sunday, October 5, 2024 prepared to serve GA, TN, NC & FL

**Please note, our foundation is a non-profit awaiting 501C3 approval. Your donations may or may not be tax deductible for the 2024 tax year.

Thank you and God bless you for your heart to help- God always honors a cheerful giver!

In Christ's Love,

Monica Matthews, Founder

THIRST Foundation, LLC

3535 Peachtree Rd Ste 520-223

Atlanta, GA 30326

404.965.1998

WWW.THIRST.FOUNDATION



Supplies Needed

Diapers

Blankets

Canned Goods

Pet Food

First Aid Kits

New Clothing (socks, hats, etc..)

Respirators/Masks

Toiletries

Baby Formula

Bug Spray